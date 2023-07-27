Southampton are standing firm when it comes to player sales this summer, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse all still on their books.

Who are Southampton selling?

A number of players, including the likes of Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi, departed Saint Mary's as free agents following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League.

Mislav Orsic has joined Trabzonspor, meanwhile, but the Saints have done well to retain all of their biggest names ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign next week.

However, that could easily change in a short space of time as Lavia, Livramento and captain Ward-Prowse all continue to be linked with Premier League clubs.

For now, manager Russell Martin is simply focusing on working with what he has. Having already brought in Shea Charles and Ryan Manning, the Daily Mail claims Southampton could further add to their squad by signing Hamza Choudhury from second-tier rivals Leicester City.

What position does Hamza Choudhury play?

Choudhury - who is on wages of £50k-a-week at the King Power Stadium, according to Capology - is a central midfielder who thrives in breaking up play and helping to keep things ticking over.

The 25-year-old has been on Leicester's books for the past 12 years, but he was loaned out to Watford last season - having also previously spent time at Burton Albion - and may be moved on permanently this summer.

Choudhury stood out in what was a disappointing campaign for Watford last time out, leading the way for tackles per game (three) and interceptions (2.3), as per WhoScored.

Indeed, only Sheffield United's Max Lowe (3.2) recorded more tackles per game in the Championship last season, while nobody managed more interceptions.

That tough-tackling approach often came at a cost last season, as Choudhury was cautioned 14 times - the joint-most of any player in the division, alongside Reading's Andy Yiadom.

That ability to break things up is something Southampton will desperately crave assuming Liverpool-linked Lavia does eventually depart St Mary's.

It would also ensure versatile midfielder Carlos Alcaraz has a licence to roam forward, knowing that Choudhury is behind him providing cover for the defence.

Keeping hold of Alcaraz would be a huge statement of intent from Southampton, as the Argentinian scored four times and assisted two more in 18 Premier League outings last season.

Martin used Alcaraz in midfield during Southampton's pre-season meeting with Bournemouth earlier this week, and that may well be where he is used most regularly when the real business gets going.

Boasting a pass-completion percentage of 86.2 - an identical figure to Lavia in the Premier League last season - Choudhury looks well suited to getting the ball into Alcaraz's feet.

As football reporter Ben Jacobs put it ahead of Choudhury's loan move to Watford last season, the Leicester academy graduate "still has huge potential", which Southampton may well get the chance to unlock.

Should that be the case, the future will look bright for the Saints regardless of what players move on between now and the end of the transfer window.