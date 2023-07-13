According to reports, Southampton are considering a move for Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen this summer. The Borussia Dortmund academy graduate could be available for a cut-price, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

What's the latest on Southampton and Jacob Bruun Larsen?

The Saints are weighing up a move for Larsen, as per The Daily Mail, who report that the Championship side have space in their squad for another winger following the departures of Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and Mislav Orsic this summer.

After a difficult campaign last time out, and with his contract set to expire next summer, the winger could reportedly be available for a cheaper price than previously valued. According to Transfermarkt, Larsen is currently worth €3m (£2.56m). Though, with that said, it remains to be seen how much Hoffenheim might demand for his signature, should Southampton continue to pursue a deal, with his contract situation sure to be a major factor in negotitations.

So far this summer, Southampton have welcomed three players in total, with Shea Charles arriving from Manchester City, Ryan Manning joining from Swansea City, and Mateusz Lis signing from Troyes.

All three signings will be hoping to provide the required impact to get the Saints up to the Premier League next season. Add Larsen to that, and Russell Martin could have himself a side more than capable of winning the title in the coming campaign, clearly using this summer window to add exciting young talent to his ranks.

Should Southampton sign Jacob Bruun Larsen?

Set for at least one season in the Championship next season, Southampton can't afford to get things wrong in the transfer window this summer, as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Larsen represents a risky move, howeve - the Denmark international struggled for fitness last season, missing a total of 16 games throughout the course of Hoffenheim's season. The last thing that the Championship side need is an injury-prone winger.

Meanwhile, when he did feature, Larsen found the back of the net just once in 15 appearances. That's not to say the 24-year-old doesn't have promise - in the 21/22 season, the winger managed seven goal involvements, in what was meant to be used as a platform for bigger and better things in Germany. It simply hasn't worked out though.

A move to St Mary's would represent a fresh start, and, statistically speaking, he'd be an upgrade on the likes of Walcott. As per FBRef, Larsen made more progressive carries, just one less progressive pass, and attempted more take-ons than the former Arsenal man last season.

So, whilst the move has its risks, the Hoffenheim winger is a player who could really burst into life with his next move. An international too, Southampton would be getting themselves a player with plenty of experience in spite of the fact that he's only 24.

With a long summer ahead, it remains to be seen whether the Saints continue to pursue a move for Larsen, as they hope to return to England's top flight at the first time of asking.