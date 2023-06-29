Russell Martin has made it his mission to reconnect Southampton's fanbase by making the Saints exciting to watch again after taking over from Ruben Seles as manager.

If the former Swansea City head coach is to achieve that, he could do with a helping hand from his own bosses when it comes to bringing in new recruits.

Southampton will have to offload some players to help balance the books following their relegation from the Premier League, with skipper James Ward-Prowse the most obvious example.

The future of striker Nathan Tella also remains in the balance following last season's impressive spell on loan in the Championship with Burnley, who are one of a number of sides reportedly interested in signing the striker.

But if Southampton are indeed going to cash in on Tella, they need to have a replacement - even if it is a cheaper alternative - lined up and ready to hit the ground running.

According to the Daily Mail, Martin is eager to bring Joel Piroe with him to St Mary's, but recent acrimony between Southampton and Swansea over a compensation fee for the manager could hinder negotiations.

The report suggests Piroe could be available for £12m which, while not exactly a small amount of money for a Championship team trying to readjust to a smaller budget, would mean effectively swapping the Dutchman with Tella and still having £3m or so left over.

Is Joel Piroe a better player than Nathan Tella?

First and foremost, Southampton would be signing a player that is not only Championship proven but also well known to Martin, having worked together over the past two years at Swansea.

Martin, therefore, knows exactly what Piroe is capable of in the final third. "He is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician," the then-Swansea boss said after a victory against Millwall last year.

"But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal. He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess."

Piroe had very similar numbers to Tella last season - with the latter playing in a better side - as they scored 19 and 17 goals respectively, though the Burnley loanee did assist five goals to the former Netherlands U20 international's two.

They were also alike in terms of percentage of shots on target (44.4 for Tella and 41.4 for Piroe) and touches per 90 minutes (39.5 v 35), as per FBref, but Piroe came out on top for pass-completion rate (81.5% v 72.6%) and also the number of aerial duels won per 90 (0.55 v 0.43).

Ultimately, there is very little between the two players, with just one month separating them in terms of age. Piroe does have more longevity, though, having scored 22 goals and 19 goals in the past two Championship seasons, while also boasting experience of playing in Eredivisie with PSV.

Sanctioning the sale of Tella is a big call to make, but if Piroe is indeed available for a cheaper price, Southampton would not only be bringing in a proven striker but also helping to further ease their financial issues.