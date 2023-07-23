Southampton are thought to be in pole position to sign Sunderland forward Ross Stewart this summer, according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon.

What’s the latest Southampton transfer news?

The Saints and new manager Russell Martin have made a start in the transfer market ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with two new faces already brought in.

Former Swansea left-back Ryan Manning has made the move to St Mary’s on a free transfer to reunite with Martin, whereas young midfielder Shea Charles has arrived from Manchester City. Further new arrivals look to be of interest to the Saints and Martin, though, and a new attacker is seemingly on the cards.

Martin currently has four centre-forward options on the books in Che Adams, Paul Onuachu, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara. However, Adams is into the final 12 months of his contract and is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, so the Scotland international could be on the way out before the September 1 deadline.

Should he depart, it appears as if another Scot in Stewart could come in and fill the void left by Adams, with rumours claiming the Sunderland man wants to join the Saints.

The 72 relayed a new update from Nixon’s Patreon page on Sunday regarding Southampton and a move for Stewart.

It is believed that the Saints are in pole position and therefore the front runners to secure the forward’s services this summer, despite his recent injury issues.

Who is Ross Stewart?

Stewart, hailed as "incredible" by Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, began his career in Scotland, representing the likes of St Mirren and Ross County.

He made the move to Sunderland in 2021, though, and has impressed when fit for the Black Cates, helping them win promotion to the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

Primarily a centre-forward, Stewart can also play on the wing if required and has scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for his current employers. However, as mentioned, the forward has struggled with injury recently, missing large parts of the previous season with an Achilles issue that required surgery.

Stewart is into the final 12 months of his deal, though, with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray recently admitting he is unaware if the forward will sign a new deal.

“I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing. All I know is we could do with him.

“He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger."

It looks as if the player is keen on swapping Sunderland for Southampton over the coming weeks, and following Nixon’s update, a move could well be one to keep an eye on heading into the new season.