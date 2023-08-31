Southampton appear to be on course to secure a move for an in-demand player late in the window, according to an update from reliable reporter John Percy.

What’s the latest Southampton transfer news?

The Saints and Russell Martin have made a bright start to life in the Championship, scoring 10 goals in their opening four second-tier fixtures. The club have won three and drawn one of the four games and are preparing for a trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

However, before then, there is the small matter of the transfer deadline on Friday evening, and it looks as if there could be a few incomings at St Mary’s. So far this summer, the club have brought in six new players.

Southampton completed summer signings Player Fee Previous club Mason Holgate Loan Everton Ryan Fraser Loan Newcastle United Joe Lumley Free transfer Queens Park Rangers Shea Charles £15 million Manchester City Ryan Manning Free transfer Swansea City Flynn Downes Loan West Ham United All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Reports in recent days have suggested that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a target, with a second bid made worth around £6m plus £1.5m in add-ons. Alongside Stewart, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is another who has been linked with a move to the south coast, and it looks like a transfer is on the cards.

The Telegraph’s Percy shared an update regarding Harwood-Bellis in a story focusing Cole Palmer’s pending move to Chelsea. He stated that it is Southampton who are set to win the race to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan.

The Daily Echo have also claimed that progress was made over a transfer for the defender on Wednesday and may be concluded late on Thursday.

How good is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Harwood-Bellis spent last season on loan with Burnley and helped the Clarets win the Championship at the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany praised the player's attitude at Turf Moor during the previous campaign, saying:

“I think Taylor has done exactly what I’ve expected him to do. I’ve known Taylor since he was a very young footballer before he was even a first-team player, and his one outstanding attribute is his attitude.

"He really has an outstanding attitude and he’s got good habits of high-level professionals. His level is for everyone to see. I had him when he was at Anderlecht, and he’s a better player now.

"The player he is now today, give him another year or two, he’s going to be a much-improved player again because he has the right attitude.”

He was labelled as the “real deal” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig during his time at Turf Moor, and statistically, Harwood-Bellis has impressed.

As per FBref, the centre-back has ranked in the top 1% of centre-backs for passes attempted and completed over the past 12 months and the top 5% for progressive passes, so could slot perfectly into Martin’s possession-based system.

Defensively, Harwood-Bellis also ranks in the 93rd percentile for interceptions and has averaged 2.91 aerials won per 90, and by the looks of things, a return to the second tier is on the cards.