Southampton have received an injury boost ahead of their crucial game this evening against Bournemouth at St Mary’s with their star-striker due to return after a spell on the sidelines.

Ruben Selles revealed that leading goalscorer Che Adams has recovered from injury and is “available” to feature in front of the home crowd tonight. Juan Larios, Tino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu remain out of contention.

It’s a must-win fixture for the Saints, who sit bottom of the table and six points from safety with just six games remaining to secure survival.

Will Che Adams feature against Bournemouth?

The 26-year-old was injured whilst on international duty with Scotland, and has been out of action for the last four games with a calf problem.

The Leicester-born striker has netted ten goals for the Saints this season, five of which coming in the Premier League, as well as contributing three assists in 25 appearances. It’s been a dull season for the south-coast side, who have won just six of their 32 games this season however, Adams has been a shining light in a bleak setting.

Before his injury, the forward found the net against Tottenham in the thrilling 3-3 draw at St Mary’s, that gave Saints hope of pushing away from the bottom of the table. In his absence, his team have collected just one point in their previous four games, including narrowly missing out on a win at the Emirates last time out.

Adams will certainly be a boost for Selles to consider in his starting XI and a selection that Bournemouth would favour against, considering his goal being the decider between the two sides back in October in Southampton’s 0-1 win at the Vitality.

The £30k-per-week Scotsman scored a decisive header to gain take three points from the Cherries, and will provide Selles with a presence in the number nine role that they’ve missed.

The "phenomenon" - as once hailed by former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl - ranks in the top 10 of players in the Premier League when it comes to aerial duels and with two of his five goals this season coming from headers, he gives an aerial threat and potency in front of goal that Saints are crying out for.

Paul Onuachu has not worked out as instantly as Southampton were perhaps hoping, with the £18m forward yet to score in the league.

Despite building a good spell of form, Bournemouth remain just four points above the drop zone with a point to prove should they hope to stay in the top division.

The Cherries have conceded the joint-highest number of goals this season (63), something that the Saints must capitalise on with the added energy of a fully fit Adams potentially leading the line in what is a massive and relieving boost for Selles this evening.