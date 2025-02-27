Following a nightmare campaign, those in charge at Southampton are already reportedly taking key steps to undo an earlier decision ahead of their return to the Championship next season.

Southampton's season to forget

A nightmare season almost wouldn't be doing it justice. Never has the gap between the Premier League and promoted sides looked so prominent. For the second season in a row, all three promoted sides are heading for the drop to beg the question of just how sides are going to bridge that gap once more and follow the path of Brentford and Brighton rather than Luton and Southampton.

With just 11 games remaining, the Saints need a win from somewhere to avoid Derby's 11-point tally - the worst in a single Premier League season. Relegation may be on the cards, but those at St Mary's can at least avoid the ultimate humiliation before their fate is sealed once and for all.

Whilst the answer as to how the likes of Southampton can bridge that aforementioned gap in quality is far from simple, it is worth noting that Brighton nor Brentford came into the top flight to play the slick football we so often see years later. As the Saints have learned the hard way, the first season is all about adapting to new surroundings and surviving even at the sacrifice of certain philosophies.

Now already looking ahead to next season, those at St Mary's are seemingly already taking key steps towards one decision. According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Southampton chiefs are already working to undo their Ivan Juric appointment, having welcomed senior management member Simon Rusk in the beginning of the end for the former AS Roma man.

Ivan Juric's "disastrous" Southampton spell

After sacking Russell Martin, the natural decision should have arguably been to hire a survival specialist with Premier League experience and not a former Roma manager. But Juric arrives nonetheless in an appointment which has resulted in little improvement.

Now, although he does at least have one league win to his name and it could be said that the Saints were beyond saving when he arrived, Juric looks destined for the door.

Crook told GiveMeSport: "I would be amazed if he's still the Southampton manager for the start of next season. They've already appointed Simon Rusk as a more senior member of management. I think that could be the first step towards Ivan Juric being forced out of the club. And I think it's a disastrous appointment.

"He's playing an attacking midfielder in Joe Aribo as centre-half when he's got better centre-backs on the bench. Tyler Dibling is clearly their most talented outfield player.

"His confidence has absolutely gone through the floor since Juric - who is a bit of an old school disciplinarian manager - came in. I think Sport Republic have made a right shambles of it, to be honest."