Southampton have reportedly reached an agreement with an “incredible” player ahead of a permanent St Mary’s transfer.

Southampton planning for Premier League return

The Saints and Russell Martin secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a Championship playoff final win over Leeds United last month.

Following the victory at Wembley, Martin admitted that he isn’t planning on changing his style for the top flight in 2024/25.

“For me, if you win this way, it’s the best way. There’s no right or wrong way but it’s what I believe in, it’s what we believe in. And we finally won something doing it … so I guess it will be some form of validation for some people. I love what we do and I’m not going to change and I’m sure it will start – it probably already has – that we won’t play this way in the Premier League and all of that stuff, the scrutiny and the intensity that will come with that. It is up to us to prove ourselves right and make sure we embrace it without losing who we are.”

The club will more than likely be busy in the summer transfer window looking to bolster their squad, with a permanent move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis already secured due to an obligation to buy clause in his loan deal from Manchester City. Meanwhile, there have been rumours about a return to the south coast for Adam Lallana, whereas a bid has been made for teenage forward Jeronimo Domina.

Alongside Harwood-Bellis, the Saints could also look at permanent moves for fellow loan stars Flynn Downes and Ryan Fraser from West Ham and Newcastle United respectively, and it looks as if there has been a development with the latter.

Southampton reach Ryan Fraser agreement

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are looking to offload Fraser this summer and the player ‘has agreed a deal with Southampton’. It is added that ‘there are just details to be finalised with Newcastle’ ahead of a St Mary’s return.

Fraser played his part in the Saints’ promotion-winning campaign, making 44 appearances across the season, scoring eight times and registering three assists. The 30-year-old, on £42,000-a-week, started against Leeds at Wembley and was hailed as “incredible” by Martin following the win.

"Me, him and Matt Ritchie had many an evening in the Scotland squad where we would usually end up wrestling or fighting on some level.

"I know he's strong. I know he's aggressive. People questioned why we signed Wee Man. I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons. He has been incredible for us. "Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing."

A permanent move to the south coast appears to be on the cards, and he’ll offer Martin plenty of Premier League experience back in the top flight, looking to add to his 173 games in the division next season.