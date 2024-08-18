Southampton were desperately unlucky to walk away from their opening Premier League fixture versus Newcastle United empty-handed, in a game that was certainly feisty.

The major moment of controversy came when Saints striker Ben Brereton-Diaz fell to the floor after an altercation with Fabian Schar in the first 45 minutes, as the Chilean striker theatrically collapsed to the ground, resulting in the Swiss centre-back receiving his marching orders for an apparent headbutt.

That man advantage didn't pay off in the end for Russell Martin's visitors, however, as a goalkeeper error by Alex McCarthy allowed Joelinton to win the game 1-0, courtesy of a calm finish.

There will have been plenty of encouraging takeaways from the heated contest though, despite the final outcome, as their business in the transfer window continues.

Southampton closing in on new transfer

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, and now further backed up by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Southampton are edging closer and closer to snapping up Portuguese youngster Mateus Fernandes this summer.

Romano, via his social media, has confirmed that a deal will take place shortly, as the Saints continue to press on with more and more new additions, to help in their bid to stay up in the Premier League.

Starring out on loan with Estoril Praia last season, away from parent employers Sporting CP, the time could be right for Fernandes to spread his wings and move to England, to compete with the likes of Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes and more for a central starting spot.

What Fernandes can offer Southampton

The 20-year-old could become Southampton's next Gaston Ramirez, who arrived to the South Coast in 2012 as a bolt from the blue purchase, before going on to become an entertaining, attacking midfielder for Saints fans to enjoy watching.

Much like their former Uruguayan, Fernandes has excelled for Sporting when operating as a midfielder who is unafraid to drive forward and create openings, away from his standard duties, as seen in the sublime assist (above) he offered up playing for the Portuguese giants in the past.

Ramirez bagged eight goals and picked up eight assists from 55 Saints appearances playing in a similar vain, with his debut season really sticking out as a high point, as the now 33-year-old amassed five goals and three assists to ensure Nigel Adkins' men stayed afloat in the top-flight.

Ramirez (17/18) vs Fernandes (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Ramirez Fernandes Total shots 1.99 0.60 Shot-creating actions 4.55 3.82 Passes attempted 44.55 56.22 Pass completion % 70.2% 80.4% Progressive passes 4.55 5.33 Progressive carries 1.99 2.63 Successful take-ons 2.28 1.11 Progressive passes received 6.79 2.19 Stats by FBRef

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Looking at the above table, there are many similarities between the raw Sporting attacking midfielder and Ramirez, who won himself a move to Sampdoria off the back of his time with Southampton, with his 17/18 season taking place in Italy subsequently.

Very similar in terms of their ability to take players on, alongside their quality to progress their team up the pitch, the "exceptional" youngster - as he has been labelled by football analyst Ben Mattinson for his delicate range of passing - could prove to be a hit in his new location.

Fernandes would offer something different away from the old guard of Smallbone, Downes and Joe Aribo that Martin currently has at his disposal, who all performed well at St James' Park, but would have trudged off the pitch despondent that they couldn't slice open the Magpies defence for a winning goal.

Nottingham Forest are next up for the lively South Coast outfit in the top flight, with an expectation that they will be able to add points onto the board off the back of this home clash.