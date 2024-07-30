Southampton are reportedly planning an offer to sign an "outstanding" player in the summer transfer window, with a Premier League rival also in the mix.

Southampton transfer news

Saints transfer rumours continue to emerge thick and fast, with Russell Martin already buoyed by the fact that he has sealed permanent moves for Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes. Both were excellent en route to promotion from the Championship last season, so tying them down feels significant.

Ben Brereton Diaz's move to the South coast was confirmed on Tuesday, while Sassuolo forward Armand Lauriente is also considered an exciting attacking target who could join alongside the former Blackburn striker.

Meanwhile, Southampton are believed to be leading the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and another hugely talented young player, Ben Doak, is a rumoured loan target for Saints too. The 18-year-old Liverpool youngster has even been compared to Wayne Rooney, which speaks volumes about his potential.

Southampton planning offer for "outstanding" player

According to a new update from Sporx [via Sport Witness], Southampton are preparing a move for Fenerbahce right-sided ace Bright Osayi-Samuel. Fulham are also interested in snapping him up, though.

The 26-year-old could cost as much as £16.8m, however, with his current club not willing to sell him on the cheap, and new manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have been keen on the idea of retaining his services.

Osayi-Samuel could be a fantastic signing by Southampton if they strike a deal for him, potentially being seen as a great replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, should the influential Englishman move on this summer, and if the former is planned to be used as a right-back.

The £49,000-a-week Fenerbahce man featured five times for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, meaning he now has a total of 18 caps for his country, while former Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton once described him as "outstanding".

Osayi-Samuel already has a wealth of experience in English football, which can only bode well, making 109 appearances in the Championship and chipping in with a tally of 24 goal contributions (11 goals and 13 assists) along the way.

The Nigerian's versatility also makes him a strong squad option, having an ability to thrive at right back, in midfield or on either attacking flank, so Martin could view him as someone who covers various bases, making him feel like a few signings wrapped in one.

Bright Osayi-Samuel's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Fenerbahce 140 7 13 QPR 115 13 13 Blackpool 79 5 6

In an ideal world, Walker-Peters would stay put and Osayi-Samuel would also come in, but that remains to be seen. Whatever happens, Southampton should be looking to sign the latter, though, who could bring real quality to the team.