With Che Adams on course to leave as a free agent upon the expiry of his Southampton contract, the Saints are reportedly considering a move to sign a replacement who is looking to rediscover his best form.

Southampton transfer news

Adams' exit looks more of a surprise now that Southampton have made their return to the Premier League, defeating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley. But it is an exit they've got to handle nonetheless and replacing the Scotland international will be no easy task even with their returned top-flight status.

With that said, their place in the Premier League will at least help their recruitment this summer. Without it, Southampton could have faced the risk of losing further star players, but with it, the focus should be on handing Russell Martin the best possible squad to seal safety at the first time of asking in England's top tier.

One player who could help with that is a familiar face too. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Southampton are considering a move to sign Armando Broja, who is reportedly keen on the possibility of returning to St Mary's, where he enjoyed success on loan in the 2021/22 season.

At a career crossroads after struggling on loan at Fulham in the season just gone, a return to familiar surroundings could finally help Broja on his way to rediscovering his best form. The deal may not be one out of reach for the Saints either, given that Chelsea no longer value the forward at £50m, but instead a reported £30m.

Broja has proven his ability at the club before and as Southampton look to replace Adams, the Albanian could be the man they turn towards this summer.

"Strong" Broja needs Southampton move

It's been a nightmare couple of seasons for Broja. Since the end of this loan spell at Southampton, he has been one of many players to struggle when attempting to earn minutes in a packed Chelsea squad, before his loan spell at Fulham quickly became dominated by his inability to take the in-form Rodrigo Muniz's place under Marco Silva. Now, he desperately needs his next move to go right, which is where Southampton could come in.

Armando Broja for Southampton 2021/22 stats (via Transfermarkt) Games 38 Goals 9 Assists 0

Still just 22 years old, Broja has plenty of time to find the form that once earned the praise of former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who said via The Metro: "Well I gave him his debut at Chelsea so I did know him!

"He’s a very nice, very good lad and a very talented young boy. "He came into us at the start of the Covid times, trained with us and showed the attributes that I think you’re seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths in a Southampton team playing very well."