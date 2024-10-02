Southampton manager Russell Martin is under growing pressure, and the upcoming international break could be key in what happens to his future, according to a new report.

Russell Martin under pressure at Southampton

The Saints are still looking for their first win in the Premier League under Martin, as in their last outing they were brushed aside by AFC Bournemouth 3-1. A game that left Martin “hurt by the lack of spirit and fight shown by his team,” it came after Southampton threw away a 1-0 lead at home to Ipswich Town in the dying moments.

These are results that have put Martin under considerable pressure, so much so that it was claimed last week that the Saints were monitoring West Brom boss Carlos Corberan. The Southampton hierarchy is said to be keen on Corberan, but they face competition from Leeds United, who also hold an interest in the Spaniard.

Corberan, who has guided the Baggies to 16 points from the first eight games of the Championship season, is said to have a £2 million release clause in his contract, and his possession-based style of play has got Southampton keeping an eye on him.

However, as things stand, Martin remains in the Southampton hotseat, but that could potentially change depending on how they fare in their next league game before the international break.

Solak's opinion on Martin's future revealed

According to TBR Football, Southampton are considering the position of manager Russell Martin, and they could be ready to make a change in the upcoming international break. The report states that the club’s majority owner, Dragan Solak, has a “major ambition” for Southampton to cement themselves in the Premier League, but he has been left “reeling” from their start to the campaign.

Sporting director Rasmus Ankersen is also under pressure, and while Martin is at the most immediate risk of losing his job over the international break - assuming there is no miraculous result against Arsenal - Solak could dump both key figures in the coming weeks.

Russell Martin's Southampton record Games 62 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 18

This is Martin’s first time managing in the Premier League, with his other jobs coming at MK Dons in League One and Swansea City in the Championship. The 38-year-old has managed over 200 games in England, winning 99, drawing 55, and losing 87, averaging 1.46 points per game, but that is something that continues to drop as Southampton fail to pick up the wins.

Saints are back in action this Saturday looking to put things right from Monday’s disappointing showing at Bournemouth, but it doesn’t get much easier for Martin as his side travel to the Emirates Stadium to face a Gunners side who have just swept PSG away with relative ease.