Southampton supporters will be hoping that a game, back on home turf versus Nottingham Forest this coming weekend, will represent the perfect opportunity for Russell Martin's Saints to pick up their first three Premier League points of the season.

The South Coast outfit will have calmed down now off the back of an ill-tempered opener against Newcastle United, which saw a red card controversially dished out to Magpies defender Fabian Schar, but Eddie Howe's men still came away from the contest as slender 1-0 victors.

The Saints boss will be looking at ways to strengthen his side ahead of more top-flight fixtures to follow, with this midfielder still on the newly promoted side's radar.

Southampton target expected to leave

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Royal Antwerp star Mandela Keita is expected to leave his Belgian employers before the close of the transfer window.

However, Romano further states that the Saints aren't alone in their interest in the 22-year-old, with Napoli now also throwing their hat into the ring over a potential late deal.

Already seeing a bid rejected, as per Romano, it remains to be seen if the South Coast outfit will continue to press on and try and snap up the in-demand midfielder's services.

What Keita can offer Southampton

With FBref's similar players model even comparing the Antwerp gem's game to that of Flynn Downes, who has been a revelation for Martin's men ever since joining on loan last campaign, such a deal could prove a masterstroke for the Saints.

Gaining another player in his mould would undoubtably strengthen Southampton centrally, giving great competition to the likes of Will Smallbone and Joe Aribo in the process.

Keita would love to become as adored as Downes now is in his new location if does join, with the Saints overjoyed that the 25-year-old ace rejoined the club on a permanent basis this summer from West Ham United.

Downes' calmness on the ball under pressure really helped Martin's men during tricky times near the top of the Championship last campaign, with the Southampton number four always looking relaxed when completing a pass, coming in with a 93% pass accuracy averaged per second tier clash.

Keita's FBref numbers (23/24) vs Downes' Stat - per 90 mins Keita Downes Pass completion % 89.4% 93% Attempted passes 61.9 76.7 Shot-creating actions 1.69 2.33 Tackles 2.91 2.13 Blocks 1.45 1.10 Interceptions 1.98 1.66 Stats by FBref

Away from being equally calm and collected with the ball at his feet, as can be seen glancing at the table above, Keita would also be able to give his new side some needed grit in the middle of the park, which could prove to be vital in the midst of a battle against the drop moving up a league.

That was arguably missing from the likes of Smallbone at St James' Park, who won just three of the seven duels that came his way in the heated match-up, as the hosts snatched a fortuitous three points.

Keita, who has even played against Barcelona for his current Belgian employers, was far stronger with his duels in Jupiler Pro League action, on the other hand, with six of his 11 duels against Club Brugge last time out successfully won.

On top of that, only one pass went astray from his 49 attempted, with Keita now clamouring for a big Premier League move to show off his ability in a more testing environment.

Labelled as an "underrated" talent in the past by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Keita's performances going under the radar further backs up his similar nature to Downes, who might not be as known to outsiders looking in at Southampton's promotion story last campaign for his importance to that being achieved, when contrasted with the exploits of Adam Armstrong up top among others.

It's very clear that Martin wants more new recruits in the centre of the park, with Oliver Skipp also once on the South Coast club's mind, as Keita could now be their desired man.