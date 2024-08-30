Southampton will be pleased with their late transfer business, as the clock ticks ever close to the end of deadline day, with a major swoop already sealed.

Aaron Ramsdale has now officially joined the Saints after rampant speculation surrounding the Arsenal goalkeeper's future linked him with a switch to the South Coast, but a deal for James Ward-Prowse to rejoin the ranks has seemingly fallen to the wayside, with the former Saints great now expected to put pen to paper on a move to Nottingham Forest at the death.

Regardless of that disappointing outcome on the transfer front, the Saints will hope they have enough bodies in central midfield for the long and gruelling Premier League season ahead, as a new young midfield talent for the future in the same ilk of Ward-Prowse is eyed up.

Southampton pursuing late deal

As per Football Insider, Southampton are in a late race to sign New England Revolution star Noel Buck, who has many admirers watching him from afar back in England.

Buck, who has won himself eight England U19 call-ups across his fledging career to date, is being lined up for a last-minute move to Russell Martin's men, with the report stating that the newly promoted outfit view Buck as very much being one for the future.

Martin will hope Buck can turn into an exceptional midfielder in his first team over time, with the teenage ace potentially becoming Southampton's next Ward-Prowse if everything goes to plan, when you consider his promising numbers playing for the New England Revolution.

How Buck could become Southampton's next JWP

Of course, this won't be an overnight thing, with Ward-Prowse taking his time too before becoming an icon in the middle of the park for the South Coast, amassing a ridiculous 410 first-team appearances for his boyhood club in the end before West Ham United came calling.

Buck has a long way to go yet but has shown signs of his immense potential playing out in America already, with an eye to create openings and score goals that bear similarities to the soon-to-be Forest man.

Buck's numbers for NER Year Games played Goals scored Assists 2024 13 1 1 2023 27 3 1 2022 23 2 0 2021 28 5 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Showing a knack for scoring from the centre of the park, as well as picking up three assists playing for New England Revolution over the last three years when glancing at the above table, moving to St. Mary's now could be the best possible next step for Buck to further his progression.

Ward-Prowse isn't the only top player to have emerged out of the Saints academy, with fellow midfield stars in the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gareth Bale exploding into life in the men's game after unassuming starts as youth players on the South Coast.

In and around the first-team set-up at the MLS titans since the age of 17, Southampton could also the next best club for Buck owing to the fact Ward-Prowse was launched into the senior set-up around the same tender age, with his debut in the Saints first-team coming about when he was just 16 years of age back in 2011.

The rest is now history after that point, with a stunning 55 goals and 52 assists tallied up from his 400 plus first-team matches, but with no homecoming now on the cards.

Yet, Southampton won't be overwhelmed by nostalgia for too long, as Buck represents the Premier League side going after new and hungry gems to benefit the future of the club.