Despite reaching an agreement over the potential sale of one their most expensive players, Southampton now reportedly face a nervous wait for FIFA approval and the £17m involved in the deal.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints endured a mixed summer transfer window. Whilst they welcomed added experience in the form of the returning Adam Lallana and gave Russell Martin the reunion he so desperately desired with Flynn Downes, their recent results suggest that they still needed further reinforcements.

Related Walcott 2.0: Southampton could soon unleash "flamboyant" teenager Southampton could discover their next Theo Walcott with this young ace.

Opening the campaign with three defeats from three and, as such, taking their place in the bottom three of the Premier League as the only newly promoted side without a point so far this season, not even fresh arrival Aaron Ramsdale could prevent his new side's most recent loss against a Brentford side in a clinical mood last time out.

Things may not get any better during the international break either, with those at St Mary's now facing a nervous wait over one particular sale. According to talkSPORT, Southampton are still awaiting FIFA's approval over their deal to loan Kamaldeen Sulemana to Ajax this season in a move that would include the option to buy at £17m.

The Dutch giants reportedly believe that they secured the deal before Monday's deadline in the Netherlands, but only time will tell whether FIFA deem that to be the case and the deal is ratified as a result.

Having signed Sulemana for a reported £22m back in 2023, it would represent quite the deal if Southampton managed to make back £17m next summer for a winger who has ultimately failed to make his mark at St Mary's.

Sulemana needs Ajax move

It would suit all parties if the deal went through and secured FIFA's approval. Ajax need a replacement for Steven Bergwijn, Sulemana needs a fresh start and Southampton would bite the Dutch giants' hands off to potentially receive £17m when all is said and done.

Things just never quite worked out for the 23-year-old at Southampton, even when the Saints dropped down the Championship just months after his arrival. For the £22m that they reportedly paid, the Saints would have been forgiven for expecting more when they dropped down to England's second tier, but Sulemana never found his feet under Martin.

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stats at Southampton (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 44 Goals 2 Assists 4

The numbers paint a picture that the winger will want to forget as he sets his sights on a move to Ajax. It's there that he will hope to rediscover the form that once attracted Premier League attention whilst at Stade Rennais.

As things stand, however, all parties face a nervous wait for FIFA's approval. In Southampton and Sulemana's ideal world, of course, the Saints will bank £17m next summer and watch on as their once big-money signing becomes an Ajax player on a permanent basis.