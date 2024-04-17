In the middle of one of the most dramatic Championship title races of all time, Southampton could yet complete a dramatic turnaround to secure the automatic promotion needed to potentially secure a solid piece of business in the summer transfer window.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints looked down and out, left settling for a place in the play-offs, but whilst Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town were all left falling over each other in the climb to the top, Russell Martin's side were resurrecting their season. Now, with four games to go for those at St Mary's, Southampton sit fourth and five points adrift of leaders Ipswich with a game in hand. The fact is, anything is still possible in England's second tier this season.

Avoiding the drama of the play-offs is arguably more important than ever, such is the strength of those in the top six. The last thing that Martin will want to suffer is Wembley heartbreak should it get to that stage. Not only would it be a monumental fightback if Southampton secured automatic promotion, however, it could also hand the Saints a major boost in the summer transfer window.

According to Claret and Hugh, Southampton could sign Flynn Downes from West Ham once again this summer, be it a permanent deal or another loan move, but promotion will be the key behind the opening of any negotiations, with a return to the London Stadium unlikely. Downes has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at St Mary's and Premier League football would go a long way in convincing the West Ham man to make the jump once more, describing it as a boost for those on the south coast.

In some ways, Downes is in control of his own fate then. If he's at his best, then Southampton's promotion hopes will undoubtedly be boosted and so will his chances of completing a second move to the south coast next season.

"Important" Downes is ready for Premier League chance

After failing to find his place in David Moyes' West Ham side, Downes has shown that he is more than capable of stepping into the top flight with what is likely to be with Southampton if they secure promotion this season.

It's a move that Martin could be a huge fan of should Southampton commence negotiations this summer, given that he has been so full of praise for Downes this season. The Southampton boss has previously said: “He is a big player for us; he is important. His aggression, his athleticism, his power, his composure, his courage to receive the ball but we have a lot really really good players. So if he is fit great or he is ready to start brilliant. If he is ready to be on the bench brilliant, if he is not, then we just have to wait for another game.”

It's set to be a make-or-break few weeks for everyone involved at St Mary's, whether that be in the play-offs or in the race to complete their promotion race and secure a spot in the Championship's top two. Either way, Downes is likely to more than play his part and could remain a Saints player if everything goes to plan.