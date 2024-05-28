Southampton coolly and confidently beat Leeds United in one of the most pressurised one-off games in football, winning 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to secure their Premier League status again.

Russell Martin's Saints didn't fluke the slim victory, frustrating and getting under the skin of Daniel Farke's out-of-sorts Whites throughout, whilst also being able to deliver the killer blow when needed courtesy of Adam Armstrong firing home unmarked.

Now, the summer suddenly starts to look very intriguing and interesting for the newly promoted side with a whole host of impressive names now being linked with a switch to St. Mary's to have a go at top-flight football.

Adam Lallana, who was formerly a Southampton youth product, is edging closer to a return - according to reports - and he could be partnered in the centre of the park with this gem if another deal comes to fruition.

Southampton eyeing up permanent capture

According to Southampton Echo journalist Alfie House, Martin's men are very much keen on tieing down Flynn Downes to a permanent deal on the South Coast after an exceptional loan spell this season.

House further states that the Saints will also aim to sign Ryan Fraser on a permanent deal, who has managed 11 goal contributions on loan from Newcastle United in his own right, with Southampton showing they mean business attempting to get so many captures done so early on.

Downes could form an electric duo with Lallana in central midfield for the newly promoted outfit, with the current West Ham United man deployed as a slick operator of the ball who rarely makes a mistake, whilst the now 36-year-old has more of an eye for goal going off his previous Saints exploits.

How Downes and Lallana could feature together

Bagging 60 goals and picking up 45 assists from 265 appearances last time around on the South Coast, there could be some apprehension from Southampton supporters that Lallana might well taint his legendary status at the club so late into his playing days.

Yet, his versatility to play all across the midfield, and even as a winger if necessary, means he will be a useful utility option for the group, and a figure that will be vital for the likes of Downes who aren't as experienced with what is required in the cut and thrust of the top division.

Downes vs Lallana - FBRef stats over the last year Stat - per 90 mins Downes Lallana Shots total 0.35 1.08 Assists 0.07 0.10 Shot-creating actions 2.33 3.23 Passes attempted 76.59 53.47 Pass completion % 93.0% 88.5% Progressive passes 4.31 4.11 Progressive carries 1.69 1.08 Touches (in attacking penalty area) 0.64 4.60 Progressive passes received 1.52 6.37 Tackles 2.12 0.98 Interceptions 1.66 0.39 Stats by FBRef

As can be seen by glancing at the table above, Lallana and Downes would complement each other well next season with Downes shining in certain aspects - such as tackles and interceptions - compared to his more experienced counterpart shining going forward in shot-creating actions and touches in the attacking penalty area.

Martin will want the 25-year-old to continue playing with this grit present in his game in the Premier League, having described his star loanee as being "monstrous" earlier in the season for the sheer amount of tackles he managed in a game versus Birmingham City, on top of his composure to rarely misplace a pass.

It was evident in the play-off final as well, seen in this crunching tackle from Downes to kill the Whites coming forward, to ensure Southampton gained a foothold in key moments.

Lallana did only manage to pick up a solitary assist last season donning his now old Brighton and Hove Albion colours, but his game could be raised knowing he's back at his beloved Saints.

It will be an entertaining campaign for those on the South Coast to hopefully savour, as many new faces get lined up to join the ranks.