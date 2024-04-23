Although Southampton can no longer realistically finish inside the top two positions in the Championship now, they could still unnerve title-chasing Leicester City on their own patch if they show up.

Losing 2-1 in the last minute away at Cardiff City last time out will have been a sucker punch for Russell Martin's men to take, considering the Saints had 21 shots during the game in the Welsh capital but still came away empty-handed.

Stuart Armstrong coming off on a stretcher would have been worrying too, with Martin confirming that the Scotsman will now be out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Southampton boss will be scrambling his brain as to who to pick in his place for the clash at the King Power Stadium tonight consequently, potentially resting Flynn Downes still who has been through his own injury issues recently.

Southampton team news

Southampton are troubled by a number of injuries away from just Armstrong being sidelined, with a disastrous development confirming that first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is now out until 2025 after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

This has caused tension within the Saints ranks with Martin controversially using Alex McCarthy over Joe Lumley in between the sticks the last two league games, in the former Manchester City shot-stopper's absence.

Downes was also missing for Southampton's defeat at the Bluebirds alongside Bazunu, not risked against Erol Bulut's men after being taken off at half-time versus Preston North End the match prior.

It will be intriguing to see whether or not Martin throws the West Ham United loanee back into his XI to play Enzo Maresca's Foxes, wanting his best possible performers to start to try and overcome Leicester.

But, there might well be an even better option than Downes if the ex-Swansea City man isn't fully fit in this midfielder, who was once described as a "super talent" by one of his former bosses in Tony Mowbray.

Southampton's Downes & Armstrong replacement

Joe Rothwell has been utilised mainly as an impact substitute during his stint at Southampton so far, the AFC Bournemouth loanee starting just three of his 14 appearances for the Saints to date.

Yet, when Rothwell has been present, he has excelled and could now be viewed as the best possible replacement for an injury-stricken Armstrong if Downes still isn't 100%.

The obvious highlight of his loan spell so far has to be this first-time screamer against Huddersfield Town, with Rothwell bagging a further three goals in the Championship for Martin's men since coming through the door in January away from this sublime goal.

With Leicester potentially nervy and tetchy, the presence of Rothwell and his ability to conjure up a moment of magic from nothing could further unsettle the Foxes and see Southampton pick up a big win to restore confidence after collapsing at Cardiff.

Rothwell could also prove to be an effective weapon in the playoffs, alongside a calm and measured Downes when he returns to the Saints XI without a bruise or scrape in sight.

Southampton H2H record v Leicester - last five games 4-1 Leicester W 15th September 2023 1-0 Saints W 4th March 2023 2-1 Saints W 20th August 2022 4-1 Leicester W 22nd May 2022 2-2 draw 1st December 2021 Sourced by 11v11

With recent encounters often producing a high-scoring, entertaining affair, Southampton will also be seeking revenge for the 4-1 defeat Leicester handed out to them at the start of the season.

Martin will just be thankful that Southampton went after Rothwell in January now, who will see his minutes go up with Armstrong in the St Mary's treatment room.