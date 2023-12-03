Southampton have stretched their unbeaten run in the Championship to 11 games after a 2-0 win over Cardiff City, reliable Saints goalscorer Adam Armstrong helping himself to a brace in the confident 2-0 victory over the Bluebirds.

Russell Martin's men will be ambitiously eyeing up the top two spots if they continue their current vein of form in the division, Ipswich Town are seven points above Southampton currently in second place but the South Coast outfit will still aspire to go up automatically and topple the Tractor Boys.

Southampton will also be thinking about the future and who they can bring in come the summer regardless of the season's final outcome, with rumours circulating that Sam Greenwood could be a potential transfer target for the Saints after a breakthrough loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Leeds United will be contemplating whether they should sell Greenwood on or give him more first-team opportunities on his return to west Yorkshire, Southampton not the only interested party in the 21-year-old attacker.

Southampton transfers latest

The Saints have been rumoured with bringing in additions away from Greenwood this January, the current Championship high flyers intrigued by the prospect of signing Austrian hot-shot Maximilan Entrup up top.

Southampton will have to play the long game in order to add Greenwood to their ranks, waiting it out until the summer after this season has concluded to potentially sign the Boro loanee.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Southampton are just one of a number clubs queuing up for the ex-Arsenal youth player however, Premier League competitors for his signature coming in the form of West Ham United and Crystal Palace whilst second-tier league leaders Leicester City also remain keen.

The 5 foot 11 attacker will focus on his football at Boro for now regardless of admirers watching on, Greenwood starring under Michael Carrick at the Riverside this season.

If the Saints were to land Greenwood, the 21-year-old would be a major upgrade on Ryan Fraser who is playing at St Mary's this campaign on loan from Newcastle United.

How Sam Greenwood compares to Ryan Fraser

Fraser has underwhelmed so far down on the South Coast, the experienced winger - formerly on the books at AFC Bournemouth in nearby Dorset - has only started four games so far this season under Martin's management and has largely unimpressed.

The Scotsman does have two goals next to his name, but Greenwood for Boro blows Fraser's numbers out of the water as a more energetic and creative option on Teesside.

Described by Leeds United manager Daniel Farke as a player possessing "unbelievable" skills - despite Greenwood finding himself on the periphery at the club - the young attacker has justified the German boss' high praise playing for Boro away from Elland Road.

Greenwood has managed to score four times for his new short-term employers from just 14 appearances to date, one of those strikes coming against Enzo Maresca's Foxes recently as a delicate free-kick sailed past Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen to win the contest 1-0.

He's also added assists to his game this season out on loan, assisting in back-to-back games against Bristol City and Preston North End.

These standout displays have alerted the likes of the Hammers and the Saints to his services, Leeds hoping that Greenwood can still have a future at Elland Road regardless of these suitors potentially swooping in.

Martin will still persevere with Fraser for the time being, the Magpies loanee unconvincing in a Saints strip. But, the ideal scenario for Southampton would be that they dramatically win promotion and make Greenwood a statement signing before Premier League football gets underway.