Highlights

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has backed Russell Martin's "delicious" football to succeed in the Championship and expects Southampton to be fighting for the title next season.

What's the latest Southampton news?

Following a season in which Southampton finished rock bottom of the Premier League, burned through three different managers and played some truly dismal football, it's understandable that there may be some caution among Saints fans.

The arrival of Russell Martin from Swansea City has been cause for optimism among sections of the fan base who are hopeful of a quick return to the English top-flight.

Martin's only game in charge so far was a 4-2 win over League One side Reading in pre-season and the 37-year-old has his work cut out to get the Saints into shape before their Championship opener against newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday on August 4th.

However, MacAnthony is a big fan of his former Peterborough player Martin, backing him to succeed with the Saints and mould them into a team capable of fighting for the title.

Speaking on talkSPORT about last season's relegated Premier League sides in the second division, MacAnthony said: "I honestly did think Leeds and Leicester would vie for the title. Southampton, now Russell's in there, and I had Russell Martin in 2021 as one of our signings at right-back, I fancy what he will do [at Southampton].

"Your two guys in here that do the news are Southampton fans and I said to them the football is going to be delicious. I honestly think Southampton and Leicester now for me for the title. Leeds need to do some business, it's a concern."

In relation to director of football Rasmus Ankersen's decision to bring Nathan Jones in last season as manager, he added: "The mistake for me was the move for obviously Nathan Jones. If Russell Martin had gone to Southampton instead of Nathan Jones at the time, Southampton would still be in the Premier League."

Southampton fans will be hopeful that MacAnthony's glowing praise of Martin is supported by results on the pitch when the season starts up again.

Martin still has work to do in the transfer market as well, with deals for Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse potentially earning the club a fortune that can be reinvested across the team.

The Saints have two more pre-season friendlies on the calendar with home games against Bournemouth and AZ Alkmaar enabling Martin to fine-tune his tactical approach on the south coast.

Who are Southampton signing?

What Martin does in relation to incomings in the final month of the transfer window will prove pivotal for the Saints.

Martin has brought full-back Ryan Manning with him from Swansea already and has also added young Manchester City prodigy Shea Charles to his squad.

The likes of Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott have all left, with many more outgoings likely.

Rumours regarding incomings have been remarkably sparse however, with Martin perhaps waiting for big sales to go through before addressing the areas of his team that require improvement.

One man that has been linked with St Mary's is Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury who has returned to the Midlands following a Championship loan with Watford last term. Martin is reportedly a big fan of the defensive midfielder but whether the Foxes would sell to a promotion rival is unclear.

Another midfielder on the club's radar could be Flynn Downes of West Ham United, who could be offered as part of a deal for Ward-Prowse, although reports have suggested the Saints are not interested in the 24-year-old.