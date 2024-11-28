Desperately searching for the reinforcements that could result in Premier League survival, Southampton have reportedly been handed a fresh price-tag boost in pursuit of a Bundesliga talent.

Southampton transfer news

Sat rock bottom and five points adrift of safety, things couldn't be much more bleak for Southampton as a hectic festive period approaches to potentially compile their misery. Russell Martin's side came ever so close to causing a major upset against league leaders Liverpool, only for Mohamed Salah to drag the Reds to victory as he so often does. The performance, however, is certainly one that the Saints should build on.

When the January transfer window does arrive, meanwhile, those at St Mary's must hope that the situation is salvageable enough for reinforcements to make a much-needed impact, with the likes of Vasco De Gama's Rayan and even Real Madrid's Endrick already linked to Southampton ahead of 2025.

Endrick could be a particularly sensational arrival on loan from the La Liga giants. If anyone's got the quality to sharpen the Saints' attack, it is a Real Madrid gem. But he's not the only attacking reinforcement to have been mentioned as of late.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Southampton have now been dealt a fresh price boost in pursuit of Romano Schmid, whose agent is now pushing for a move away from Werder Bremen. The Bundesliga side will now reportedly accept an offer lower than £10m to potentially hand the Saints a bargain deal if they manage to fend off interest from both Fulham and Aston Villa.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Schmid can also play off the left-hand side and in a deeper central midfield role in what would offer Martin some welcomed versatility at the heart of his side.

"Talented" Schmid can form Dibling partnership

By completing a move to Southampton, Schmid could have the chance to form a partnership with one of the Premier League's most exciting young talents in Tyler Dibling. The winger caused Liverpool all sorts of problems and with a player of Schmid's calibre next to him, Dibling may thrive even further to potentially fire the Saints to safety.

Impressing in the previous campaign, scoring four goals and assisting another seven in all competitions, Schmid's rise is one that Werder Bremen saw coming since securing his signature at 18 years old.

Instantly praising the midfielder, Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann told the club's website after welcoming Schmid: "Romano is a talented player, who’s received really good training, originally in Graz and then in Salzburg. We’re delighted to be able to secure his services."

Now 24 years old, Schmid looks destined to leave the Bundesliga club with his agent reportedly pushing for an exit ahead of 2025. In what would be his biggest move yet, the Austrian could swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League and the chance to play a pivotal part in keeping Southampton afloat in England's top flight.