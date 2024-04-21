Southampton will know a last-gasp defeat to Cardiff City this weekend has now all but killed their slight automatic promotion hopes in the Championship, the Bluebirds dramatically winning 2-1 at the death to break the South Coast side's hearts.

Russell Martin stuck by reserve goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in net for this trip to the Welsh capital in place of an injury-stricken Gavin Bazunu, even with Joe Lumley available at his disposal once more who has made four appearances for the Saints this campaign.

In contrast, the 34-year-old shot-stopper selected by Martin has only lined up for Southampton three times this season which has led to some friction troubling the Saints camp.

Lumley will assess his options and potentially walk out at the end of the campaign now, with Southampton unlikely to put up a fight to keep their now third-choice 'keeper around.

Joe Lumley's time at Southampton

The 29-year-old only became a Southampton player in the summer, joining as a free agent after being on the books at the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough in the Championship previously.

There were warning signs from supporters of Boro in particular that Lumley had a mistake in him when he started as the main man in-between the sticks at the Riverside Stadium, having leaked 42 goals from 39 games.

This could well be playing on Martin's mind and why he hasn't fully trusted Lumley to come in for his side's recent league encounters, with the 29-year-old yet to taste second-tier action for the Saints since joining.

The 6 foot 3 shot-stopper has been handed starts in the FA Cup, however, but with McCarthy getting the nod in the bread and butter of the Championship, Lumley will no doubt be frustrated with how his move to the South Coast has gone to date.

The former Reading man must now regret putting pen to paper on a new Southampton contract recently, with the Saints potentially tempted to get rid of Lumley soon owing to his high wage too regardless of this new deal.

Joe Lumley's wage at Southampton

Lumley comes in as earning £10k-per-week according to Capology, which doesn't feel like it would dent the Saints bank account that much.

But, Kyle Walker-Peters - who has been touted for a move away to the Premier League even if Southampton are promoted - only earns £10k per week more, despite making 41 appearances in all competitions this season.

Moreover, first-choice shot-stopper Bazunu - before his serious injury situation - was only earning £10k per week more than the out-of-favour 29-year-old too, even with his spot in-between the sticks being so set in stone that he started every Championship game this season to date before his disastrous setback.

Martin might have rubbished talk that Lumley should hand in a transfer request, as had been suggested by pundit Adrian Clarke on the What the EFL?! Podcast, but the ex-QPR man must feel his position at Southampton is very shaky now based on McCarthy being bumped up the pecking order.

This in-fighting in the Saints camp has come at the worst time possible for Martin's men, with the promotion hopefuls needing to put this drama to one side quickly so it doesn't impact their chances at winning the playoffs.

If McCarthy ends up starting Southampton's next Championship match, Lumley will just become more and more restless and will be edging closer to a dramatic summer exit.

That could mean Southampton's 3-0 loss in the FA Cup to Liverpool is his final ever game for the club now, a grand stage for his final ever appearance.