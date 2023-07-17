Southampton will 'expect' the likes of defender Duje Caleta-Car to leave St Mary's Stadium this summer ahead of their return to the Sky Bet Championship, according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Will Duje Caleta-Car leave Southampton this summer?

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Caleta-Car could follow his ex-teammate Mislav Orsic to Trabzonspor this summer, with an initial loan deal said to be on the table for the £40k-a-week ace.

Pianet Genoa via Football Italia claim that Serie A side Genoa have approached Southampton over the possibility of signing Caleta-Car this window, with a loan deal including an option-to-buy floated as a solution to end his woes on the South Coast.

Caleta Car only joined Southampton last year from Marseille in a deal worth £8 million, signing a four-year contract at the club, as per The Daily Mail. Former boss Ralph Hassenhuttl spoke highly of the Croatia international upon his arrival, stating to the media: "Duje is already a very established and experienced player, who has done an impressive job at his previous clubs. 'He is a big presence on the pitch and he will bring even more quality into our centre-back group."

Nevertheless, Caleta Car couldn't stop Southampton's eventual relegation despite scoring twice in 20 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, the Sibenik-born defender looks set for a fresh challenge ahead of 2023/24 and it looks as if it'll only be a matter of time before his next destination becomes apparent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor agrees with the notion that Caleta-Car will be moved on and adds that he expects several other players to leave Southampton.

Taylor said: "I think there are some that will leave. I expect players like Caleta-Car to leave. Obviously, Lavia would be a great sell for Southampton because they can generate a lot of cash there.

"There's Walker-Peters as well. I think he'll get a Premier League move because he is a very solid defender. Ward-Prowse would also generate cash, so I think the future is bright for Southampton."

Who else could leave Southampton this window and where could they go?

In an unfortunate situation, it looks like open season has descended on the South Coast as several of their first-team players attract interest from the Premier League and beyond owing to Southampton's relegation.

The Daily Mail report that West Ham United have made a 'verbal offer' for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as the Hammers look to replace ex-captain Declan Rice.

Examining the case of young Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, both Arsenal and Liverpool are set to push each other all the way in their attempts to land the Belgium international, according to Football Insider.

Telegraph Sport claimed last month that Ryan Fraser could be offered up to Southampton as part of a swap deal that would see Tino Livramento move to Newcastle United.

Of course, the Saints have made inroads into building a new-look squad for the upcoming season, with Shea Charles and Ryan Manning arriving at St Mary's from Manchester City and Swansea City, respectively.

Nevertheless, the next few weeks will prove to be telling for the Saints as several of their star players get set to walk through the exit door at the club.