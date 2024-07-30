Southampton are expected to make a new-and-improved offer for a "phenomenal" player this week, as they look to seal an exciting piece of business this summer.

Southampton enjoying productive summer

As soon as Saints earned promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, attention had to swiftly turn to new signings, in order for them to avoid the same fate as Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town in 2023/24.

Southampton have already completed so much exciting business, signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes on a permanent basis, as well as bringing in the likes of Yukinari Sugawara, Nathan Wood and Ronnie Edwards. Others are still being linked with summer moves to St Mary's Stadium, though.

The south coast side have reportedly made contact with Sassuolo attacker Armand Lauriente over a switch to the club ahead of next season, with the 25-year-old potentially coming in after the deal for Ben Brereton Diaz, whose move was confirmed on Tuesday.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Ben Doak are two exciting young prospects who are impressing at Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively, and both have been linked with Southampton, too. The duo could be allowed to leave on loan this summer, allowing them to develop as players in the process.

Southampton to bid for "phenomenal" player this week

According to The Daily Mail, Southampton are planning to table a new offer for Celtic star Matt O'Riley this week, as they battle with Atalanta to acquire his services after being backed to sign him throughout the summer transfer window.

The report states that improved offers are expected "before the Scottish champions kick off the defence of their Premiership title against Kilmarnock on Sunday".

Signing O'Riley would feel like a signing of real intent by Southampton, not least because it would mean pipping Atalanta to his signature, with the Serie A side winning the Europa League last season.

The 23-year-old has been one of Celtic's most influential players over an extended period of time, particularly last season, when he not only scored 18 goals in the Scottish Premiership but also registered 13 assists, which is a superb tally from an attacking midfield role.

Meanwhile, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers would no doubt love to keep hold of him, saying of him back in May: "He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency."

At just 23, the £14,000-a-week O'Riley still has so much more to offer, with his peak not likely to arrive for some time, and his silky, left-footed style could immediately endear him to Southampton supporters, scoring goals and creating for others, assuming he can make the step up to the Premier League.

That being said, it does still arguably feel as though Atalanta are the favourites to sign the Denmark international, considering they can promise him Champions League football next season, but Martin will hope that the lure of the Premier League is enough to sway his thinking.