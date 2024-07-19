Southampton have reportedly expressed interest in signing a Champions League goalkeeper as they look to replace the injured Gavin Bazunu ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints have already been busy in the summer transfer window, welcoming the return of Adam Lallana and Flynn Downes as well as signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor, among others. On top of that, Russell Martin has managed to keep hold of star man Adam Armstrong, who penned a new three-year deal at St Mary's.

It's not all good news for the Saints though, who are currently heading into next season with 34-year-old Alex McCarthy to call on following Bazunu's injury back in April. Whilst the veteran shot-stopper has plenty of experience, it remains to be seen whether he can still cut it as a number one every week in the Premier League.

It is, of course, a question that the Saints may not have to answer just yet, given that there's still a month left of the transfer window and one particular option could emerge.

According to Football London, Southampton have expressed interest in signing Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal this summer, alongside Newcastle United. The former Bournemouth goalkeeper lost his starting spot to David Raya at the start of last season and may now push for an Arsenal exit in pursuit of more game time. With Bazunu out until 2025 too, Southampton is an ideal option.

With that said, it remains to be seen whether Southampton will be willing to splash the cash and match Ramsdale's current reported wage of £120k-a-week with Bazunu eventually on his way back. As the transfer window ticks by, the England international is one to keep an eye on.

"Exceptional" Ramsdale can solve Bazunu problem

Whilst Bazunu isn't expected back until 2025, Southampton can solve their goalkeeper problem and more by signing Ramsdale. A player who has more than enough experience in relegation battles and a player who has played at the other end of the spectrum in the Champions League, Martin could quickly find himself a new number one. Even when Bazunu returns, the competition for the number one shirt would certainly be fearce.

League stats in 2023/24 (via FBref) Aaron Ramsdale Gavin Bazunu Saves per 90 1.50 2.17 Save percentage 64.3% 63.6%

A look at the numbers suggests that Martin would have quite the decision on his hands if Southampton signed Ramsdale. Bazunu would undoubtedly hold his own, but could perhaps be defied by Ramsdale's Premier League experience.

Even as Mikel Arteta's number two, Ramsdale earned the Spaniard's praise last season. The Arsenal boss said via TNT Sports: “He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him.

“I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision. So I don’t think I’m the one to answer that question."