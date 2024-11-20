Southampton are interested in signing a £16 million+ player who has the same agent as Adam Armstrong, according to a recent report from a Sky Sports journalist.

The Saints return to Premier League action this weekend as they welcome leaders Liverpool to St. Mary’s Stadium, looking to bounce back from their defeat to Wolves last time out.

As their game against Liverpool approaches, one concern that will be on Russell Martin’s mind is who plays in goal for his side. That is because Southampton suffered a major injury blow at the start of the international break, as Aaron Ramsdale withdrew from England duty as he suffered a suspected fractured finger and is now looking at a spell on the sidelines.

But this international break wasn’t all doom and gloom for Southampton and some of their players, as defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored on his England debut against the Republic of Ireland. He described it as a “magical” night at Wembley on Sunday as England won 5-0.

He said: "It is every young kid's dream to make their debut for England, but to get a goal was magical. I was given a few hints on Saturday that I would be needed at some point, so I was just getting myself ready for that, but you also don’t believe it until it happens. When I got the nod to come on, I was over the moon. I fancied myself in the box as I like scoring headers.

"They have always spoken about how there is a pathway [from under-21s to first team], even when Gareth Southgate was in charge. We know the door is open if we take our chances. Playing for my country at every level is something I take great pride in. To play for the seniors is what dreams are made of. It is the pinnacle of football."

So, as Martin prepares his side for their important winter run of games, the club have their eyes on a player who they could look to sign in January.

Southampton eye move for £16m+ gem with same agent as Armstrong

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Southampton are interested in signing Hertha Berlin’s Ibrahim Maza. The Algerian international has been with the German side from an early age but has only just recently broken into the first-team set-up.

The 18-year-old has performed very well for Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga 2 this season, as he’s got three goals and two assists to his name in 12 games. Maza is more known for being an attacking midfielder, but he also has the ability to play as a winger, as well as a striker if needed.

Plettenberg reports that Maza is being scouted by a number of Premier League clubs, with Southampton making regular checks on him, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers. But they are not the only teams interested from England, as Fulham, Leicester City, Newcastle United, and West Ham are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

Ibrahim Maza's Bundesliga 2 stats Games 25 Goals 4 Assists 4

Hertha Berlin want Maza to be part of their promotion push this season, so a move in January could be difficult for the Saints to complete. However, should they fail to be promoted, Maza will likely leave the German side and would be available for a fee of £8-16.7 million. It will obviously depend on where Southampton are playing their football next season, but they could have an advantage in the race, as Maza has the same agent, CAA Stellar, as current Saints striker Armstrong.