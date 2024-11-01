Southampton are reportedly eyeing a January move to sign a versatile £10m ace who is on the books of a Premier League rival.

Latest on future of Russell Martin as Southampton eye replacement

It hasn’t been the return to the top-flight those at St Mary’s were hoping for, with the Saints sitting bottom of the Premier League table with just one point from nine games.

As a result, there has been plenty of speculation over the future of Saints manager Russell Martin, however, the Southampton board are sticking by the boss for now.

Martin was thought to be on the brink of being sacked after the home defeat to Leicester City earlier in October, but he remained in charge against Manchester City last time out. Talking after the 1-0 defeat at the Etihad, when asked if he thought the points were coming. Martin said: "I see enough, with discipline and mentality, that the lads believe in what they do.

"We have to maintain that. We should have more points on the board and we have to keep working in our way. Today we were more us than we have been in a long time, and if we carry that forward we will be fine."

Should Martin be dismissed in the near future, though, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has been identified as a possible replacement. However, behind the scenes, Southampton chiefs will also be preparing for the January transfer window as they look to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Now, a new name has emerged as a potential transfer target for Southampton in 2025.

Southampton eyeing January move for Nottingham Forest player

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien. A January move could be on the cards with O’Brien’s loan spell in the MLS with LAFC set to end in December.

Southampton are the only Premier League side named in the transfer update, however, Championship sides Hull City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Stoke City and West Brom are also thought to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Should O’Brien, who was valued at £10m last year, return to England in 2025 and complete a move to the Saints, they’d be getting a versatile midfielder capable of playing in holding, box-to-box or advanced roles.

Lewis O'Brien's career appearances by position Central midfield 116 Attacking midfield 42 Defensive midfield 37 Left midfield 13 Right midfield 10 Left-back 8 Left-winger 4 Centre forward 1

As can be seen, he’s also been used out wide during his career, and while in the MLS with LAFC, he’s been used in a generic central midfield role.

At this moment in time, Southampton have Lesley Ugochukwu, Flynn Downes, Mateus Fernandes, Joe Aribo, Adam Lallana and the injured Will Smallbone as their central midfield options, so O’Brien could be the seventh midfielder on the south coast, making a deal one to watch over the coming months.