Southampton’s hierarchy are now considering a move for a 4-3-3 attacking manager as their search for Russell Martin’s replacement continues, according to a new report.

Latest on Southampton’s manager search

The Saints decided to sack Martin straight after their 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, a result that leaves them bottom of the table, one win from 16, and nine points adrift of safety. The 38-year-old leaves St. Mary’s Stadium, having won 34 of his 73 matches in charge, as the Saints now begin their search for his replacement.

It emerged on Monday that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is under consideration for the job, as he has admirers at Southampton. The German has previously worked at the club, as he was an assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhuttl a few years back. Southampton are yet to make a formal approach for Rohl, but he could be one to keep an eye on.

Rohl is not the only manager under consideration, as it has also been reported by Sky Sports that two other foreign coaches are also of interest to the Saints, and the Premier League club would not need to pay compensation for either one of them. As things stand, under-21 manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and he is on standby for their match against Fulham on Sunday.

Southampton eyeing move for 4-3-3 attacking manager

According to talkSPORT, Southampton have a long-standing interest in Kasper Hjulmand as they search for a new manager. The 52-year-old has been in the managerial game for a long time but has never managed in England before, but that could soon change.

Hjulmand, who likes to play a 4-3-3 attacking formation, is currently out of work after leaving the Denmark national team in the summer. He held the role since August 2020, during which he led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, and he also guided them to the 2024 World Cup, but he stepped down after this year’s Euro 2024 tournament.

It is reported that Hjulmand has been on Southampton’s radar for a long time, as they have considered hiring the Danish manager before now. The Saints are looking at the overseas free-agent market to replace Martin, and Hjulmand is an option.

Kasper Hjulmand's managerial record Games 358 Won 147 Drawn 83 Lost 128

Hjulmand, who has won 147 matches as a manager, is understood to be open to the idea of taking on a Premier League job, but Southampton are not alone in being interested in appointing him, as the 52-year-old is also on West Ham’s list of potential replacements for Julen Lopetegui. Apart from managing Denmark, Hjulmand has also managed FC Nordsjælland twice and German side Mainz. Hjulmand would be accepting a very difficult first job in the Premier League should he take the Southampton job, as they already find themselves cut adrift at the bottom, and it is a team lacking any sort of confidence.