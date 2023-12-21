As Southampton eye instant promotion back to the Premier League, reinforcements to ensure that they both secure their place in the top flight and then keep it will be more important than ever. The last thing that the Saints will want is to drop back straight back down to the Championship if all of their hard work takes them to Wembley glory under Russell Martin in the current campaign.

With that said, reports suggest that Southampton are set to rival Premier League sides and play-off rivals in a race to sign a 17-year-old gem who looks destined to become a future star, wherever he ends up.

Southampton transfer news

More often than not, Southampton have been a club blessed with young talent, either through their own academy or the transfer market. Just last season, they had Anderlecht and Manchester City academy graduate Romeo Lavia at their disposal, before selling him on for big money to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, one of their most famous academy graduates and captain, James Ward-Prowse, also moved back into the Premier League and has starred ever since at West Ham United. Their departures have paved the way for new arrivals, however, and now the Saints could use January to welcome fresh talent.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Southampton are eyeing a move to sign Larne youngster Jack Hastings. The Championship side have reportedly already sent scouts to watch the Northern Irishman and have joined the race to secure the forward's signature alongside play-off rivals Leeds United.

The two second-tier sides may well struggle to compete for Hastings' signature, however, amid reported interest from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in a busy race for his potential arrival. Given the amount of interest that Hastings is reportedly receiving, Southampton will have to act fast if they want to land the youngster, making January all the more interesting.

20-goal Hastings is one for the future

Still just 17-years-old, Hastings has already made significant strides to attract such high interest within English football. The forward has impressed at youth level, finding the back of the net an incredible 20 times already this season, and now looks on the brink of earning a permanent place in the Larne first team after making his first appearance in the Irish Cup in the last campaign.

Only likely to get better, Southampton may need to act soon if they want to secure the best deal possible for the future star. When it comes to the Saints' current attacking options, the main man for Hastings to eventually take over is Che Adams. The 27-year-old could be the perfect tutor for the young forward if he decides to make the move to St Mary's over other options.

When the winter window swings open, Hastings looks likely to have the biggest decision of his career and one that could see him reach his ever-growing potential. Having seen talents like Ward-Prowse, Kevin Phillips and Theo Walcott all emerge and turn into stars from their academy over the years, Southampton may well find their next academy star in the form of Hastings.