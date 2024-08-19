Southampton are eyeing a late summer move for a "brilliant" Premier League player, according to a report from journalist Darren Witcoop.

Southampton transfer news

Saints supporters will be delighted with some of the transfer business the club have completed this summer, including bringing in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes on permanent deals, but they will still want further signings to come in this month.

One new report has claimed that Mateus Fernandes is closing in on a move to St Mary's Stadium, with the Sporting CP midfielder coming in as an exciting young addition. Still only 20, he has represented Portugal at youth team level and could be seen as an eye-catching acquisition for many years to come.

Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas has also been mentioned as a summer option for Southampton, as Russell Martin looks to sign an upgrade on Alex McCarthy between the sticks. The Englishman has been a good servant for the south coast club, but it has to be argued that he isn't at the level required to be a Premier League starter week in, week out.

Saints are also thought to have submitted an offer for young Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita, as they look to add more options in the middle of the park.

Southampton keen on "brilliant" Premier League ace

Taking to X, Witcoop claimed that Southampton are keen on a move for Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele before the end of the month, with his ball-playing expertise potentially an ideal fit.

Steele could be a great signing for Saints, not only because of his vast experience, but also due to the fact that he is renowned for being good with his feet - something that is so important under Martin, given his style of play.

The 34-year-old started Brighton's 3-0 win away to Everton on Saturday afternoon, enjoying a 90% pass completion rate at Goodison Park, and Graham Potter heaped praise on him during his time as manager of the Seagulls.

"I think his role around the club, his role in the dressing room, his role with the boys has been brilliant. I’ve got to say that he is very supportive of them, he has been really supportive of Rob. He puts his own personal ambition to one side for the team which is not so easy to do and is actually quite rare. I have the utmost respect for Jason in that regard."

This shows that the £20,000-a-week Steele is a good character in the dressing room, which can only aid Southampton's survival bid in the Premier League, and he could be more suited than McCarthy straight away.