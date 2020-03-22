Southampton: Boufal has been a miserable buy

In the summer of 2016, Southampton looked like they had made an extremely exciting addition to their squad.

Les Reed had managed to negotiate the club-record arrival of Sofiane Boufal from Lille in a deal worth £16m, which has since been overtaken as the club’s record move by Danny Ings’ £20m arrival from Liverpool.

The Moroccan was added to Claude Puel’s squad in the same summer that stellar names such as Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama and Graziano Pelle had departed, so there was plenty of pressure on Boufal to deliver.

As we type this article almost four years on from his arrival at St Mary’s, it’s safe to say that the £16m man has failed to deliver the goods.

For a start, his on-pitch efforts have been nowhere near good enough. Barring a wonder-goal against West Brom in which he ran from inside his own half, Boufal has netted just five strikes in 83 appearances for the Saints, which, when you consider his transfer fee, works out at £3.2m for every goal he has scored – he also has just five assists to his name.

However, his off-field behaviour seems to have been just as poor.

Boufal was involved in an altercation with Mark Hughes, which led to the forward being banished from first-team activities by the Welshman – the ex-Saints boss then said that the skilful attacker needed to rebuild a bit of trust.

Hughes also shipped the 26-year-old out on loan to Celta Vigo. Although he has since returned to St Mary’s and worked his way back in under Ralph Hasenhuttl, the former Lille man only has one goal and two assists this season in 24 appearances.

He has been nowhere near good enough on a consistent basis for Southampton since he was signed for a significant chunk of cash, and has well and truly been a miserable addition to the squad.

