Southampton are closely following Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges and are likely to make a move in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report.

The Lowdown: Southampton building for the future

The Saints have been known for targeting Man City youth players in the past, bringing in Romeo Lavia for an initial £10.5m last summer, and they could be set to make a tidy profit on the midfielder.

Pep Guardiola's side have a £40m buy-back clause which becomes active in the summer of 2024, while interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United could drive his price up in the upcoming transfer window.

City have also sold Sam Edozie, Juan Larios and Gavin Bazunu to Southampton in recent times, with the latter player going on to establish himself in the first team, making 28 appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

The Latest: Borges targeted

As per a report from The Athletic, the Saints have an ongoing interest in bringing Borges to the club in the summer transfer window, and they have a good chance of being at the front of the queue for his signature.

Scouts have closely monitored the 19-year-old this season, and with the City influence that is now at the club, a move could appeal to all parties at the end of the campaign.

The young attacker has made it clear that he wants to get more minutes, having noted the progress made by Edozie since making the switch to the South Coast, which means he could actively seek out a move in the summer.

The Verdict: Get it done?

Southampton have a proven track record signing quality young players from Man City and giving them the opportunity to develop in the first team, and the left winger would be another excellent addition to the squad.

While he is lacking in experience at first-team level, the Portugal U19 international has proven that he is ready for the step up with his performances for the youth team this season, notching an incredible 23 goals and 15 assists in just 27 outings.

That said, the starlet is not going to reach his huge potential until he is given a consistent run in the first team, which means a move to St Mary's is perfect for all parties, if City again choose to include a buy-back clause in his contract.

Hailed as the 'real deal' with a 'seriously bright future' by journalist Tom Young, Borges should undoubtedly be one of Southampton's priority targets this summer.