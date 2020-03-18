Cedric Soares shows Southampton what they’re missing in video

Southampton let Cedric Soares join Arsenal on loan in January and although he has been injured since, the Saints have still missed having him in the squad.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has had to rely on James Ward-Prowse filling in on occasion, despite signing Kyle Walker-Peters, but Southampton have won just one out of six games since the Spaniard’s departure.

With the season suspended his absence may not be felt currently, but the defender did give a little reminder of his skills with a great display in the #toiletrollchallenge that has captured the imagination of footballers and fans across the country.

Who has been better for Southampton?

Cedric kept it going for a long while before volleying the toilet roll off camera and he, like others, seemed to take great joy in doing so.

The fun Saints players are having may not stop there, as the 28-year-old has challenged captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to showcase his skills.

Jan Bednarek has also taken part as players look to occupy their time away from football, and perhaps by the end of this self-isolation period every player in the squad will have given it a go.

Hojbjerg hinted that his was coming soon on Wednesday, so keep your eyes peeled on Instagram for more toilet paper related content.

Meanwhile, our writers have been debating whether the club should start preparing for life without an important player following a recent development…