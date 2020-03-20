Is Southampton scouting Gianluca Scamacca a good thing?

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Saints have been scouting striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently on loan at Serie B Ascoli from Sassuolo.

Southampton have been reliant on Danny Ings to produce the goods in front of goal throughout the season, so it is little surprise that Ralph Hasehuttl is keen to improve that area of his squad.

It is interesting that the club is scouring the Italian lower divisions, but given Milan are also rumoured to be interested there could be more to the player than meets the eye.

At 6 foot 5 he certainly offers a completely different alternative to the other strikers at the club, and could perhaps be more akin to former successful strikers like Rickie Lambert and Graziano Pelle, who also boasted strong physicality.

Nevertheless, he is still an unknown and making the jump up to the Premier League would promise to be a big challenge for the 21-year-old.

With that in mind, we asked our Football FanCast writers for their verdicts on the forward and whether or not he’d be a good capture for Southampton.

Would signing Scamacca be wise?

Yes Vote No Vote

Danny Lewis

“A 6 foot 5 targetman sounds like the perfect partner for Ings. 11 goals in all competitions isn’t a breathtaking return considering he plays in Serie B, but that won’t matter if he is able to help bring the best out of the Englishman.

“Ings is currently the Premier League’s fifth-highest scorer, so if Scamacca can help get even more out of him, then it has to be a worthwhile buy. He would also provide an effective out ball if Southampton need to go long, meaning that they can switch up their play a bit more.”

Watch Southampton Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

James Beavis

“It is only a few years since Southampton became famous for their success at buying impressive young players from abroad, developing them and then selling them on large fees – think Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

“However, it is a strategy that has deserted them in more recent years where they have instead often picked up players that had failed to make the grade at bigger clubs, such as the additions of Mario Lemina from Juventus and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Bayern Munich.

“Signing a promising talent in Gianluca Scamacca would take them back to what they know, and owner Gao wouldn’t need to break the bank for him either.

“While they do have Shane Long as a centre-forward who can win a header, a 6 foot 5 striker like the young Italian would certainly be beneficial – especially when Alex McCarthy or the defenders have no option but to hit the ball up the pitch.

“Signing him would be an ideal move for Saints.”

Are you a true Saints expert? Test your knowledge on these famous academy graduates…

1 of 20 What does Nile Ranger have tattooed across his temple? “Bagsman” “Legend” “Ranger” “Big man”

Lewis Blain

“A move for Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca would certainly be a left-field shot from Southampton but maybe it is a sign of the legacy Matt Crocker is wanting to leave behind in his role.

“The Saints’ recruitment hasn’t been the best, not at least since the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Victor Wanyama and co all arrived on the Solent years ago. It would certainly be a statement from the transfer end if they were to clinch the 21-year-old, who measures at a monstrous 6 foot 5 inches, but I have my doubts over his suitability to Ralph Hasenhuttl and his system.

“He hardly plays long-ball at St Mary’s, which is what you’d imagine fits this big colossus to a tee. Behind Long and Ings, he does have Adams at his disposal – a more than suitable backup – will the Italy U21 international be any better? Probably not.

“So, it’s one that the Saints should look to swerve considering he’s no better than Adams and doesn’t seem to be an ideal match either.”

Kealan Hughes

“This is certainly a strange one given the Saints boss should perhaps be looking for a reliable source of goals to add to his squad, given his problems with two-goal Shane Long and zero-goal Che Adams this season.

“Hasenhuttl has preferred a 4-4-2 formation in recent weeks though and a targetman could be useful for Danny Ings to play off, and if he can also prove effective from set-pieces in both boxes then he may be worth signing.

“Scamacca is still young too and a manager like Hasenhuttl could get the best out of him, as he has done with Ings, so it may be a gamble worth taking.

“However, it may be best to continue scouting him and waiting for him to develop further before making a move. The last thing Southampton need is another goalless striker whose development is being hindered by sitting on the bench.”

Meanwhile, one Saints player has been keeping busy during isolation and posted a fun video online sharing what he’s been up to…