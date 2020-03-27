Southampton fans had mixed view on Guido Carrillo signing

Southampton have undoubtedly made several catastrophic mistakes over the last few years, but fortunately for them they have still been able to avoid relegation from the Premier League as they have always found solutions.

The appointment of Mauricio Pellegrino is one such example of a decision that backfired considerably, as the Argentine was in very real danger of taking the Saints down before being sacked in March 2018.

Unfortunately for the south-east outfit he did leave behind a negative legacy in the form of striker Guido Carrillo, who he signed for £19m in January 2018 in an attempt to steer the club into a positive direction.

It had the opposite effect. Carrillo played seven times in the league and failed to find the target in every single game, with Southampton’s only win in that period coming against West Brom, who were relegated at the end of the season.

Well…I did not see this happening at all.

Nice. Fingers crossed it all works out.#saintsfc — Dave 🎮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DavefromTw1tter) January 26, 2018

A stone heavier then me and same height. The big man we have missed since lambert and pelle. Let’s just play long ball! Wimbledon old skool style. https://t.co/8PCDXwVM2V — formersaintsfanspodcast (@saintsfanspod) January 25, 2018

Personally think this is a decent signing. Hopefully 1 or 2 more soon #SaintsFC https://t.co/vuPjjcfagn — Tom (@T_2292) January 26, 2018

The reactions above showed there was a lot of optimism around the Argentine’s arrival, but he failed to deliver and instead enhanced the club’s chances of going down, until Mark Hughes came in to save the day.

Pellegrino’s poor player judgement ultimately led to the shocking run of results that cost him his job a couple of months after Carrillo’s signing, though he did do the club a favour by later signing the 28-year-old on loan for Leganes.

Other fans believed his height and physicality meant he could be a like-for-like replacement for Graziano Pelle, but he failed to live up to his heady heights, and in fact was probably worse than Manolo Gabbiadini, who at least scored 12 goals for the club.

Pretty excited about this one. He suits the way we play, he’ll be just like Pellé was for us. Can’t wait to see him in action. #saintsfc — The Southampton Way (@SouthamptonWay) January 25, 2018

Welcome Guido! Finally we’ve properly replaced Pelle and if we (finally) replace Mane with Promes then it’s been a good window! 👀😏 #SaintCarrillo #SaintsFC https://t.co/ZoSNiQcInQ — Kyran Rickman (@RickmanKyran) January 25, 2018

