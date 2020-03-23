Southampton tracking Bristol Rovers’ Alfie Kilgour

According to The Bristol Post, Southampton and Bournemouth are tracking the development of Bristol Rovers centre-back Alfie Kilgour.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the report states that both Premier League clubs from the south coast have sent scouts to watch Kilgour in action this season.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the League One outfit back in August, where the club’s manager at the time – Graham Coughlan, who has since left for Mansfield Town – said: “He’s a player with a lot of potential, he’s got a fantastic ability to adapt and learn.”

Kilgour has made 43 appearances in all competitions for The Gas this season, scoring three goals, and he is clearly doing something right down in League One to be attracting the interest of two Premier League clubs.

Would reopen a path for Ralph Hasenhuttl

Another thing that The Bristol Post‘s report states is that Kilgour is a versatile defender.

They write that, while centre-back is his preferred position, the Englishman has played well in both a back-three and a back-four this season, which should come as interesting news to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Why? Well, the former RB Leipzig boss has used both of those systems at some point this term, although he hasn’t deployed a three-man backline since November.

However, while the Austrian appears to have ditched that system for now, bringing Kilgour to St Mary’s would allow him to have the option to reopen that particular pathway for himself and his team, something which he is currently unable to do with the languid Jannik Vestergaard far from suited to such a formation.

Matt Crocker, Southampton’s Director of Football, used to work in the club’s academy and also as the FA’s Development Chief, helping develop the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and Calum Chambers while at St Mary’s.

So, if he has been alerted to the Bristol Rovers defender’s performances, Kilgour must have talent.

