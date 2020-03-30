Ex-Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino discusses time at club

Former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has been reflecting on his time with the club in an interview with Coaches Voice, admitting that he made mistakes during his spell at St Mary’s.

🆕 Being influenced by Louis van Gaal and Rafa Benítez, the challenges managers face managing in different continents, facing Barcelona with Alaves in the Copa del Rey final and a revisit of his time at Southampton. 🗣️ Our exclusive interview with Maurico Pellegrino.#SaintsFC — The Coaches’ Voice (@CoachesVoice) March 29, 2020

What did he say?

Well, the Argentine replaced Claude Puel on the south coast in the summer of 2017, but he only lasted for nine months until he was sacked in March 2018 following a largely disastrous campaign – he won just five of his 30 Premier League matches at the helm.

Southampton supporters on Twitter grew heavily frustrated with the former Liverpool man prior to his sacking, meaning his latest comments might be even more interesting.

Pellegrino told Coaches Voice: “So when the opportunity arose, I came together with Southampton (above) as their head coach. They showed me a very ambitious project for the club. A team with a great infrastructure, power and the capacity to sign players. It was a very good place to work as a manager, and to carry on my development.

“That season went from a high to a low – my time there ended with eight Premier League fixtures remaining. Some aspects of our time there, we managed well; in others, we obviously made mistakes.”

Honest assessment

It is certainly an honest sum up of how things went for the 48-year-old.

To say that there were things they managed well is probably a little over-exaggerated – in truth, Southampton always looked destined for a relegation battle under the South American despite finishing in eighth position the previous campaign.

Especially towards the end of his spell – including his final game in charge which was a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United – Pellegrino simply looked out of his depth, unable to motivate and get his players performing for him.

In addition, one of the transfer decisions he had a significant influence on was bringing Guido Carrillo to St Mary’s in what was then a club-record £19m deal just a few weeks before he was axed, and his fellow Argentine has flopped.

The 28-year-old failed to score in 10 appearances for Saints, while he has 10 goals in 56 matches for La Liga outfit Leganes having spent the last two seasons on loan there.

Most Southampton fans will be keen to forget all about the disaster that was Pellegrino.

