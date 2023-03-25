Southampton could be set to lose Mohammed Salisu this summer, with several Premier League clubs believed to be plotting moves, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Lowdown: Summer rebuild needed?

The Saints may be in need of a rebuild this summer, particularly if they are unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with James Ward-Prowse's departure 'inevitable' if they are playing Championship football next season, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be big admirers of the Southampton captain, and they are likely to make a move for him at the end of the season, while Newcastle United are also well-placed to compete for his signature.

Ward-Prowse may not be the only midfielder that departs in the summer, as the race for Romeo Lavia is now stepping up, with Manchester City currently in pole position to bring him back, amid interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Latest: Salisu to depart?

According to a report from Football Insider, several Premier League clubs are plotting moves for Salisu summer, including the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Leicester City.

The centre-back could be available for a fee of £25m, and the Saints are preparing themselves for interest at the end of the campaign.

The next transfer window could be Southampton's last real opportunity to cash-in on the 23-year-old, as his current contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

The Verdict: Disappointing news

The level of interest in some of Ruben Selles' players indicates that there is real quality within the squad, which makes it even more frustrating that they have been unable to show it consistently enough this season, currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Having made 22 appearances in the top flight this term, the Ghanaian has established himself as a vital player for the Saints, while he has also gone on to prove himself at international level, making three appearances and scoring for his national side at the World Cup.

At 23-years-old, the Kumasi-born defender is only going to get better, and he is already showing signs that he has a big part to play in helping Southampton avoid relegation, being hailed as 'excellent' by journalist Jacob Tanswell for his performance in the recent 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

If Selles' side do manage to preserve their Premier League status, Salisu may be tempted to extend his stay at St Mary's, which would be a real boost, given how important he has been this season.