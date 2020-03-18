Southampton’s Redmond backs Adams to come good

Southampton have had a relatively good season but one problem that persists is the out of form Che Adams, though Nathan Redmond has shown a recent display of faith in the striker.

What did he say?

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be quite pleased with his first full season in charge at St Mary’s.

There have been hiccups along the way but also some brilliant goals scored – such as Moussa Djenepo’s solo effort at Sheffield United – and players who have really shone, most notably Danny Ings with 15 league strikes.

One issue that won’t go away, however, is what to do with Che Adams. The striker is still yet to find the target in 27 games since signing for £15m, and he is in danger of being remembered as a flop.

Hasenhuttl’s reluctance to start him is no doubt playing a part as the 23-year-old can’t build up any rhythm, and Redmond thinks it may not take much for the former Birmingham forward to show his true ability.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, he said:

“I told him his luck can change within a year. For him, he just needs that first goal. “I’m a Birmingham boy. I’ve watched so many games and I know exactly what he can do. I know the handful that he is. “He’s a great lad as well. He puts the effort in during training every single day and I think he’d be worried if he didn’t. “We can’t question his work rate and desire to keep plugging away.”

Can Adams turn his fortunes around or should he be sold?

Worrying signs

Redmond’s message of reassurance is a positive but ultimately it may not actually equate to Adams paying back his reasonably hefty transfer fee.

His eight league starts show that he may not have been given a fair crack of the whip, and he was unfortunate to strike the woodwork early on in his Saints career, as that likely dented his confidence.

However, he has been left out of the team on merit as he has simply underperformed.

According to Understat, the striker should have scored at least three goals in his 22 league appearances, per xG, while that return also indicates that he has not been getting into scoring positions often enough.

That is unacceptable when Ings has been able to find the target with ease at times, and it is important Adams looks to his teammate to learn from and emulate – that could be crucial in him making a breakthrough on the south coast.

As Redmond, rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, states, he may just need the confidence boost by scoring one, as after that he could rediscover his Blues form and begin firing on a regular basis.

