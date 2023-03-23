Exciting young midfielder Romeo Lavia has given Southampton a 'real hope' of surviving in the Premier League, says reporter Dean Jones.

The Lowdown: Lavia joins Saints...

The Belgium international put pen to paper on a deal at St. Mary's last summer coming from league champions Man City with a big reputation and comparisons to Fernandinho.

Lavia was highly rated at Eastlands with fellow English giants Chelsea even taking an interest last year, but alas, it was Southampton who won the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old joined in a near-£14 million move, which at the time could've been seen as a real gamble considering he hadn't even played a single minute for City in the league.

Since his move, barring some injury lay-offs, Lavia has been sensational with Saints reporters like Jacob Tanswell calling him 'so crucial' to the team.

Former Man United star Paul Scholes even raved over his huge potential and style of play earlier this season, saying:

‘He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in-front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there.’

The Latest: Jones makes exciting Lavia claim...

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Jones has weighed in on the hype surrounding Lavia and just how high his ceiling could be.

The journalist says he could even hand Southampton a real hope of top flight survival this year, such is his quality, with the teenager 'destined for greatness'.

He said:

"Lavia is a player who, let's be fair, is kind of on the verge of greatness. You've got somebody who a lot of other Premier League teams will be crying out for. It's not only impressive, but it gives Southampton a real hope this season."