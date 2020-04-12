Quiz: The big fat Southampton quiz – The Academy years

Southampton football club has been a conveyor belt for talent for as long as I can remember, whether it through their academy, or players that they simply have nurtured and then historically sold on to the bigger clubs in England.

It must be incredibly frustrating being a Saints fan seeing the likes of Bale, Walcott, Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain, to name a few, spend a few years being developed only to be sold off when the big money comes calling. On top of that, the likes of Mane and Van Dijk – arguably two of the best players in the Premier League right now – all had their grounding in English football at St Marys.

What a team they could have had but money talks, unfortunately.

We have compiled a quiz this Easter Weekend to see how much Saints fans know and remember about their famous academy graduates? Was Oxlade-Chamberlain considered a bigger talent than Bale coming through the ranks?