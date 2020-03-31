Southampton fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tweet

Loads of Southampton fans have reacted on Twitter after Saints captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg posted a video on his Twitter account of the tune to ‘Oh When The Saints Go Marching In’ being played on a mobile phone keypad, along with the caption: “Think I’m missing football…..”.

It was a brilliant touch by the Denmark international in what is a tough time for everyone across the United Kingdom right now in the current circumstances, as well as providing a bit of light relief for the St Mary’s faithful.

Of course, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men currently lie seven points above the Premier League relegation zone as we await the news of if and when the top-flight campaign will resume, with Hojbjerg generally being one of the more consistent performers.

While his reliability on the ball isn’t always the best – as shown by the fact he has a passing accuracy of just 77.2% according to WhoScored – the same outlet also reported at the start of March that he had won possession in the midfield third more times (154) than any other Premier League player.

Perhaps more pressing right now is his contract situation however, with just over 12 months remaining on his deal with the south coast outfit.

While some supporters simply praised Hojbjerg for his tweet, as you can see below others reminded him about penning that new deal.

Here is just a selection of the reaction…

Brilliant 👏 — Southampton Page (@SouthamptonPage) March 30, 2020

This is why you are our captain!! #SaintsFC #saintpierre 🔴⚪️😇 — Chelle Bradbury (@ChelleBradbury) March 30, 2020

Our skipper 🔴⚪💯💪💪 — Dave Coutinho (@coutinhojr30) March 30, 2020

Good lad Pierre 👏🏻👏🏻👍🏼 — Ray (@splurtissier) March 30, 2020

Yeah me to 😕 please sign a new contract we love you! ❤️❤️ — the girl who lived 🤘 (@DWTheDoctor) March 30, 2020

Hahahaha sign new contract then 😉 — Lio (@LioSounds) March 30, 2020

Hey Pierre you know contracts can signed digitally right 👍😀 — Hebbes (@HebbesAlex) March 30, 2020

Where’s the contract signing announcement — Ryan Bishop (@ryansfcbishop14) March 31, 2020

