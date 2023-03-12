Before Southampton took to the field at Old Trafford, facing the daunting task of stopping Manchester United on their home turf, a point would have been viewed as a spectacular result, but once again in a matter of weeks, the south coast club have failed to secure victory having contested the duration of a Premier League match with an extra man.

Albeit in contrasting circumstances, Southampton suffered the ignominy of defeat against relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. Mary's almost one month ago to the day, the Old Gold having lost Mario Lemina following a reckless lunge with the scoreline already titled in the home side's favour.

At the Theatre of Dreams, many would have expected Carabao Cup champions United to prevail even after Casemiro's red card in the first half, with Southampton at the nadir of their Premier League era and confined to bottom place in the division.

However, the numerical advantage gave the Hampshire-based outfit license to exhibit their attacking prowess, creating 17 shots to Man United's ten, finding the target on just four occasions.

Right-back Kyle Walker-Peters impressed with his offensive contribution, seeing a deflected cross skim agonisingly close to the back of the net before hitting the post with a fierce strike, with captain James Ward-Prowse clipping the crossbar with a free-kick shortly after the break, nearly replicating his match-winning strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three weeks prior.

How did Ward-Prowse perform against Man United?

With Ward-Prowse's 17 direct free-kick goals placing him just one behind the all-time leader and Man United legend David Beckham, the ball-playing wizard's equalling of the record at Old Trafford would have been as much poetic as emphatic.

It was not to be, but the sense of pathos left behind by the relegation-threatened outfit will be intense; just an infinitesimal difference to the delivery could have resulted in a season-defining moment.

Hailed as "a dangerous man" by journalist Nathan Quao for the effort, it would be unfair to filter the all-encompassing scope of Ward-Prowse's performance to a failed free-kick.

As per Sofascore, the 28-year-old's 7.9 match rating was bettered only by Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who was imperious between the sticks having made four saves including a stunning stop to prevent a Bruno Fernandes strike.

Making 96 touches, the £100k-per-week ace completed 93% of his passes and placed four key passes, imperative in the creative potency of his team on the afternoon; winning two of his four ground duels, making four interceptions and two tackles, the "epic" gem - as remarked by sports writer Michael Oti Adjei - proved his worth once more for his side.

On another day, Ruben Selles' outfit would have left the lion's den as monumental victors, but wayward shooting and meekness in the offensive third left efforts falling fruitless.

But with Ward-Prowse robust and reliable from the centre, Southampton may yet find a pathway illuminated from danger, now just two points adrift from safety and returning undefeated from Chelsea and Man United in three weeks under Selles' tutelage.