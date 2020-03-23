Southampton’s Mario Lemina can still play part, says Adam Blackmore

Speaking on the latest episode of the Total Saints Podcast (published March 22, 1:20pm), BBC Radio Solent Sports Editor Adam Blackmore has suggested that frozen-out Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina can still have a future at St Mary’s, if he performs to his ability.

What did he say?

Well, Blackmore and host Ben Stanfield were discussing whether the five senior players currently out on loan – Fraser Forster, Wesley Hoedt, Mario Lemina, Moi Elyounoussi and Guido Carrillo – could still wear a Saints shirt again, and the broadcaster raised an interesting point.

He said (42:15): “If Lemina could be the player we all know he can be for 90 minutes every game, you wouldn’t worry about selling [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg to a top 4 club for £50m.

“Lemina, when he wants to be, is a heck of a player. Dynamic, strong, not as disciplined as Pierre, not great passing. But if you want someone to disrupt a game, he’s excellent.”

Will he be at Southampton next season?

It will be interesting to see, but you have to feel that it appears unlikely under the leadership of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

While the Gabon international looks to have all of the attributes to be a successful central midfielder in the Austrian’s preferred 4-2-2-2 system given his agility, skill and athleticism – he has successfully completed 2.2 dribbles per game in the Super Lig for Galatasaray this term according to WhoScored – but it just hasn’t happened for him at Southampton.

He made just seven Premier League appearances under Hasenhuttl last term – mainly due to injury – before being excluded from first-team training during pre-season and then packed off on loan to Turkey. Do you really come back from that?

He certainly wouldn’t be getting in ahead of Hojbjerg and James Ward-Prowse when it comes to commitment and work-rate, but if cash is tight this summer and the former leaves given he has just over 12 months remaining on his contract, then the former RB Leipzig boss may have no choice but to give the 26-year-old another chance.

