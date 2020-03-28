What does the future hold for Yan Valery?

In the nicest way possible, how many more opportunities does Yan Valery need to convince Ralph Hasenhuttl?

The promising right-back burst onto the scene last season under the former RB Leipzig boss, scoring eye-catching goals against Manchester United at Old Trafford and also against Tottenham at St Mary’s.

However, for whatever reason, the Frenchman has struggled to blossom.

Admittedly, he is still young at just 21 years of age, but what’s worrying is that Valery seemed to be better in his early days than he is now.

The Champigny-sur-Marne-born defender started the campaign as Hasenhuttl’s first-choice – finding himself in the starting XI for the first three games – but was then left out in the cold in favour of Cedric Soares, who had returned from Inter Milan in the summer.

Tellingly, when the Portugal international pulled out of the starting XI in a fixture away to Tottenham, Hasenhuttl opted to choose James Ward-Prowse at right-back, leaving Valery on the bench.

A viral infection kept him out for a chunk of the season, and upon his return to action, Cedric was shipped off and Kyle Walker-Peters was signed on loan.

Should Hasenhuttl sign a new right-back this summer, or stick with Valery?

However, when the Austrian coach entrusted Valery to start ahead of the January signing against Newcastle last time out, it was the former Rennes prospect’s mistake which allowed Allan Saint-Maximin to net a late winner – Valery tried to control the ball inside the box, rather than clear it.

Now, the future for Southampton’s No.43 is very interesting.

This summer, Hasenhuttl will lose both Cedric – who is out of contract – and also Walker-Peters, who there is no option or obligation to buy from Tottenham.

This means that Southampton will have Valery and only Valery at right-back, so can the youngster finally tackle his inconsistencies and prove that he can hold down the position for years to come?

Alternatively, the Saints could decide that they’ve had enough and seek a marquee right-back to end their problems in that department.

One thing is for certain though – Valery’s future at St Mary’s will be worth keeping an eye on.

In other news, Southampton are leading the race to sign a long-term Hasenhuttl target who got ten assists last season…