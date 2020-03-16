Southampton eyeing ideal Vestergaard replacement

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (print version via Sport Witness), Southampton have sent scouts to cast an eye on Spezia centre-back Martin Erlic, who has also caught the attention of Crystal Palace.

What’s the word, then?

Well, the Saints are believed to be keen on the 22-year-old who was likened to Inter Milan star Milan Škriniar by the Italian newspaper, as you can see in Sport Witness‘ photograph of the article.

Erlic has made 14 appearances in Serie B this season, after Spezia signed him from Sassuolo for £300k – the Serie A outfit implemented a 50% sell-on clause in the deal, which could land them a healthy profit if either Southampton or Crystal Palace make a move for him.

The report also states that both sides from England’s top-flight have spotted Premier League quality in the Croatian.

Perfect Jannik Vestergaard replacement

Ralph Hasenhuttl isn’t blessed with many centre-backs at St Mary’s as it is, but that still hasn’t stopped him from deeming Jannik Vestergaard as surplus to requirements – if The Daily Echo, who are fairly reliable, are to be believed.

Should Southampton sign Martin Erlic this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Danish centre-back cost Southampton £18m from Borussia Monchengladbach, but has slipped behind Hasenhuttl’s preferred pairing of Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens.

Even when Vestergaard has been handed a chance, he has failed to impress the Southampton fans on Twitter, who were left fuming with his displays against Tottenham and Burnley recently.

So, while an £18m centre-back probably shouldn’t be playing second fiddle, what makes Erlic an ideal replacement for Vestergaard is the fact that he is only 22, so leaving him on the sidelines while he learns his trade in the Premier League, and is also drip-fed some action in cup competitions, would be an ideal way to ease him in.

Are you a true Saints expert? Test your knowledge on these famous academy graduates…

1 of 20 What does Nile Ranger have tattooed across his temple? “Bagsman” “Legend” “Ranger” “Big man”

He would also have plenty of time on his side to increase in value – this would be shrewd from Southampton.

In other news, Hasenhuttl must axe this player and bring Nathaniel Clyne 2.0 to St Mary’s this summer…