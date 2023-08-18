Highlights

Southampton boss Russell Martin will look for a partner to play alongside Flynn Downes, who is closing in on a move to St Mary's Stadium, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Flynn Downes joining Southampton?

Roshane Thomas, who is West Ham United's correspondent for The Athletic, has issued an update on the progress of Downes' prospective move to Southampton, stating on Twitter X: "Flynn Downes is set to have his medical at Southampton tomorrow ahead of season-long loan move. Midfielder could make his debut against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday."

TEAMtalk understand that West Ham are happy to let Downes leave the club on loan following their purchases of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Last term, Downes managed to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers and played his part in their Europa Conference League triumph, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea have completed a deal to sign Belgium international midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton for a fee that could rise to in the region of £58 million, potentially leaving Saints a little short in the engine room, as per BBC Sport.

Sharing his delight at being able to return to the Premier League, Lavia has spoken of his aspirations at Stamford Bridge, stating: "I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started. I can't wait to meet all my new teammates and build a chemistry to achieve great things together."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has revealed that Southampton could enter the market to sign another midfielder alongside £25k-a-week earner Downes.

Jones stated: “They’ll definitely look to sign two. Downes will be a smart addition. I think he fits the ethos of the club very well.

“Primarily, Saints are looking within the English Football League ladder to try and find someone here. It’s where they'd rather go, and it's an easier fit. There have been a couple of deals mooted to them from abroad, which are tempting, I'm told, because of the price points on them, and they're cheap.

“But Southampton aren’t that interested in just buying cheap players at the moment. They want to find someone that is going to fit.”

Who could partner Downes in midfield and also who else could join Southampton?

Cited by The Daily Echo, Southampton boss Martin has confirmed that he will look to target a new midfield reinforcement to accompany Downes in his engine room, stating in an interview: " “Losing Romeo and Prowsey would suggest that even with Flynn coming in, we could probably do with another body in there at some point."

Football Insider have revealed that despite links with a move to Southampton, Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes is believed to have agreed a new deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Southampton are keen on Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh and are willing to wait until January or next summer to land the 21-year-old, who will be out of contract at Elland Road in 2024.

In terms of further departures, Scotland international Che Adams is in talks with Everton and could move to Goodison Park from Southampton for a fee in the region of £12 million, as per BBC Sport.