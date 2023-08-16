Highlights

Southampton boss Russell Martin could be about to sign a talented Premier League midfielder who could be joined by another star of a 'similar mould' at St Mary's Stadium, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest Southampton transfer news?

As per Transfermarkt, Southampton have brought in three signings this window in the form of Shea Charles, Ryan Manning and Joe Lumley as their return to the Sky Bet Championship gears into full swing.

Acquiring a striker is high on Martin's list as he aims to add more offensive depth and Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is a name of interest to the former Scotland international; however, it is said that he will cost in the region of between £15-20 million, as per Football Insider.

Presumably, Piroe could be drafted in on the South Coast as a potential replacement for Che Adams, who is garnering attention from Crystal Palace amid reports that Roy Hodgson could be set to submit a £10 million offer for the 27-year-old, according to The Evening Standard.

In terms of midfield targets, West Ham United star Flynn Downes is reportedly close to sealing a loan move to Southampton and will undergo medical examinations later this week, as per TEAMtalk.

Downes, who earns £25,000 per week on the books at the London Stadium, is available to move elsewhere following news that the Hammers have completed deals to sign James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Last term, the 24-year-old was utilised mainly as a squad rotation option for West Ham and racked up 35 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Downes is the archetype of player Martin will look to bring to Southampton this window and he has also hinted that another arrival could be on the way to strengthen Saints' midfield.

Jones stated: “I think they can find players that have been well prepared to get to this level of football and that’s from coming through good academies and being on the verge of making a big breakthrough in the game, that’s the kind of player that they want.

“Obviously Downes, we know enough about him by now to know that he could do that. But I think that he’ll be joined by somebody else at that similar mould.”

What else could occur at Southampton this window?

Telegraph reporter John Percy has issued an update on Twitter X regarding Southampton's interest in Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, stating: "Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. City are also open to selling the England under-21 captain at the right price before the window closes."

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are keen on Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap; however, it is unlikely that the 21-year-old heads to Signal Iduna Park this summer.

The outlet claim that Bella-Kotchap has 'reservations' about moving to the German giants as he may not play regularly between now and EURO 2024.

As per The Evening Standard, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is being eyed by Premier League duo Everton and Crystal Palace as they aim to strengthen their respective goalkeeping options.