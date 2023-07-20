Southampton recently completed their first two new signings of the summer transfer window as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Northern Ireland international midfielder Shae Charles has been brought in on a permanent deal from Manchester City, whilst Ryan Manning has put pen to paper after his departure from Swansea City on a free.

A player who could be like a fresh addition, without the club spending a penny, is winger Nathan Tella, who has returned from his loan spell with Burnley.

The 24-year-old dynamo could be crucial for Russell Martin's team next season with his proven ability as a Championship goalscorer and the ex-Swansea head coach could find him a lethal partner by signing Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

According to The Sun on Sunday [16th July 2023, page 61], the Saints will consider a swoop for the Scotland international if one of their current number nine options depart.

How many goals did Nathan Tella score for Burnley?

The ex-Arsenal prospect plundered an outstanding 17 goals in 31 league starts on loan with the Clarets as they won promotion to the Premier League by securing the title.

Only four players scored more goals than Tella in the division and no winger found the back of the net more times than the English sensation, which highlights how impressive his return in front of goal was.

Meanwhile, no Southampton player hit double figures for goals and none of the club's wide attackers were able to score more than twice in the Premier League last term.

This illustrates the immense impact that the exciting forward could have on the pitch for Martin throughout the upcoming campaign and Stewart is a player who could form a lethal partnership with him.

How good is Ross Stewart?

The Black Cats gem's performances for Sunderland last season suggest that he has the quality to be an excellent player for Southampton if they are able to snap him up this summer.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.40 across 13 Championship appearances, which is a score that only two players (Oliver Norwood and Manning) were able to better. The centre-forward was one of the best performers within the division, albeit based on a limited number of games, and showcased his attacking quality.

Stewart plundered an incredible ten goals and three assists - a direct goal involvement every outing on average - and that came after his record of 26 goals in 49 League One clashes during the 2021/22 campaign.

The £2.7k-per-week finisher, who was once hailed as "unbelievable" by teammate Alex Pritchard, scored more goals in less than half a season's worth of matches than any Saints player managed last season, with the caveat that he was playing at a lower level.

A cause for concern is that the prolific attacker missed 36 games through injury but the evidence suggests that Southampton would have a tremendous player on their hands if they are able to keep him fit for the next nine months.

Martin would have two of the best attacking options from last season's Championship, based on their respective form for Burnley and Sunderland, with Tella and Stewart in his side, which is why the club must pursue a deal for the ex-Ross County star.