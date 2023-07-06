Southampton's search for talent to prepare them for the Championship has seemingly led them to Grady Diangana, according to the Express and Star.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

There's been plenty of happenings for the Saints since the window opened, both in terms of potential incomings and outgoings too. With the club preparing for life in the second tier, there are bound to be exits of some of their higher-paid players, but that will make room for some sensible recruits in order to try and earn promotion back to the Premier League and build a sustainable squad capable of staying there too.

One name that could be out of the door at the club is Carlos Alcaraz. Having impressed since a mid-season move in 2022/23, Napoli are now ready to take him to Serie A so that he doesn't have to spend a year in the Championship. No bid is on the table yet but the Italians are believed to be keen to do business.

In terms of incomings, it looks like Russell Martin wants to head straight back to his old club Swansea to poach some of their biggest talents. The Saints have been linked with both Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood and could launch a move for one of them this summer - although he will not be signing both of them, so will have to weigh up which name he wants more at Southampton.

Are Southampton signing Grady Diangana?

Now, there is another name on their transfer radar. According to a report from the Express and Star, Grady Diangana is being tracked by the Saints, as well as Leicester and Leeds.

All three relegated sides are keeping tabs on the Baggies man ahead of a potential move, but a deal could be hefty. It seems as though West Brom are not too keen to lose the 25-year-old and could demand a substantial fee for the winger, with the Hawthorns outfit feeling they don't need to sell the player for a small fee. If Southampton do like Diangana then, they may have to stump up some decent cash to get a deal done for him this window.

The Baggies player does have a good record at Championship level though. He has been with the club for four seasons and has already featured in 102 second tier games for the side and bagged 14 goals with ten assists. The Englishman then has the ability to produce the goods at this level, racking up a direct contribution roughly every four matches.

There is no doubt of his talent at second tier level either, with Diangana previously receiving praise for his efforts in the Championship. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that the 25-year-old was "excellent" during the 2022/23 season for example.

He knows how to split open defences in this division then and with Southampton looking to bounce straight back to the Championship, he could be a perfect signing if they do launch a move for the winger, adding a bit of pace and dynamism outwide for Martin's new-look side.